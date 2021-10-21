NEWS
Executive Appointments

Six Park hires operations chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 21 OCT 2021   12:15PM

Six Park hired a new operations chief in September who finished up at Westpac after a decade with the bank.

Tuula Keto is the robo-adviser's chief operating officer. She most recently worked in the bank's group and change integration unit and before that was a director for BT Advice.

Prior to that, she was at Westpac subsidiary St. George for more than a year.

The firm also hired Anton Ivanopoulos as a software engineer. He previously worked in similar roles at customer service software firm Zendesk and patient engagement platform HotDoc.

"Tuula has the ideal experience and skills to help Six Park scale up our business activities with partners, as well as directly with consumers. We're seeing a rapid growth of interest in our digital investment service, so Tuula will help drive how we grow to meet that demand," Six Park co-chief executive and co-founder Pat Garrett said.

"We are extremely proud to have recently welcomed Tuula Keto and Anton Ivanopoulos to the Six Park team. Both bring a superb mix of tangible and intangible skills to bear on how we deliver an exceptional service for our clients."

Six Park recently lowered its minimum investment amount from $10,000 to $2000.

Clients investing between $2000-$5000 will have the option of four ETFs - a subset of the globally diversified ETFs used in Six Park's standard portfolios.

This year, it launched its first sustainable options with Summerhill Financial Services, a Melbourne advice firm, and partnered with Zella Wealth's Victoria Devine to launch an investment platform for her podcast She's on the Money.

Read more: Six ParkWestpacTuula KetoBT AdviceSummerhill Financial ServicesZella Wealth
