NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sequoia to acquire wealth group
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 1 JUN 2020   12:37PM

Sequoia Financial Group has entered an agreement to acquire a wealth group, adding about 23 advisers and $1 billion in funds under management.

Sequoia Wealth Management will acquire the customer base of Phillip Capital Limited's existing advisers and corporate authorised representatives. The advisers and reps will become authorised under SWM's AFSL from mid July 2020.

The acquisition consideration may be up to $1 million depending on the number of advisers that accept the offer, according to SEQ.

Phillip Capital has 23 advisers, including 14 in Victoria, four in New South Wales and five in Queensland.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

"The client list of the 23 PCL advisers...will be sent a negative consent letter by them in coming days with the client transfers and the adviser commencement with SWM expected to take place before mid July 2020," Sequoia said in ASX filings.

"As a part of the transfer to SWM, PCL advisers have been offered agreements that will see them maintain their existing entitlements and conditions. Their commencement with SWM is subject to each accepting this offer."

On completion, the transaction will add about 5,500 equity accounts to SEQ's execution and clearing business Morrison Securities and about $1 billion in funds under advice.

In revenue terms, it translates to an additional $4 million of gross revenue and EBITDA of 400,000 in FY21, SEQ estimates.

Sequoia will fund the transaction through existing cash reserves and the assumption by SWM of existing adviser entitlements.

The company, earlier this year acquired, YBR Wealth Management advisers, following acquisition of Libertas last year and Interpac in 2017.

Read more: Morrison SecuritiesPhillip Capital LimitedSequoia Financial GroupSequoia Wealth Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Sequoia acquires dealer group
Sequoia chief resigns
Sequoia adds to board
Sequoia sells direct equities business
Sequoia expands advice arm, boosts top line
Sequoia Financial Group grows board
Sequoia raises curtains on two key acquisitions
Sequoia announces acquisition
Key board appointment for Sequoia
Sequoia launches two specialist retail products
Editor's Choice
Impact offers opportunity during crisis: Report
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:43PM
As COVID-19 exposes entrenched problems in society, the ability to scale social impact investments in Australia holds significant promise to drive progress towards solutions, a new report reveals.
No slowdown in sight for ERS applications
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:42PM
Despite COVID-19 restrictions easing across the country, applications for the Early Release of Super scheme have shown no sign of slowing, according to APRA's weekly data.
Details of Mayfair's default revealed
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Vasco Trustees and ASIC had grave concerns about the financial position of Mayfair 101 for months before receivers were appointed to IPO Wealth, according to court filings.
State Street rejigs international equities fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
State Street has relaunched an international equities fund for local investors looking for a climate change and ESG focused portfolio, with a new benchmark.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ykBI9BBe