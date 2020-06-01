Sequoia to acquire wealth group

Sequoia Financial Group has entered an agreement to acquire a wealth group, adding about 23 advisers and $1 billion in funds under management.

Sequoia Wealth Management will acquire the customer base of Phillip Capital Limited's existing advisers and corporate authorised representatives. The advisers and reps will become authorised under SWM's AFSL from mid July 2020.

The acquisition consideration may be up to $1 million depending on the number of advisers that accept the offer, according to SEQ.

Phillip Capital has 23 advisers, including 14 in Victoria, four in New South Wales and five in Queensland.

"The client list of the 23 PCL advisers...will be sent a negative consent letter by them in coming days with the client transfers and the adviser commencement with SWM expected to take place before mid July 2020," Sequoia said in ASX filings.

"As a part of the transfer to SWM, PCL advisers have been offered agreements that will see them maintain their existing entitlements and conditions. Their commencement with SWM is subject to each accepting this offer."

On completion, the transaction will add about 5,500 equity accounts to SEQ's execution and clearing business Morrison Securities and about $1 billion in funds under advice.

In revenue terms, it translates to an additional $4 million of gross revenue and EBITDA of 400,000 in FY21, SEQ estimates.

Sequoia will fund the transaction through existing cash reserves and the assumption by SWM of existing adviser entitlements.

The company, earlier this year acquired, YBR Wealth Management advisers, following acquisition of Libertas last year and Interpac in 2017.