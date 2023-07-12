Sequoia expands professional services arm

Sequoia expands professional services armBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023 12:19PM
The listed wealth group will acquire and merge the businesses of Castle Corporate and Castle Legal for $3.15 million.
Castle Corporate assists accountants, financial advisers, and lawyers with the formation of companies, trusts, and self-managed super funds. Meanwhile, Castle Legal is its boutique legal practice subsidiary.
Sequoia said the acquisition of the Castle businesses is expected to boost the EBITDA of its professional services division by $800,000 per annum.
It added the businesses were procured on an attractive PE multiple and said the target completion date of the transaction is the end of July.
The purchase consideration of up to $3.15 million is payable in cash and shares over a period of two years post completion.
The final tranche is subject to a performance hurdle payable in July 2025, Sequoia said.
"The acquisition will be funded from Sequoia's strong cash reserves and be immediately earnings accretive," it explained.
Sequoia said the acquisition aligns with its strategic vision of providing an extensive range of services to accountants, financial advisers, AFSL holders and lawyers.
"We are delighted to have the Castle team join us and look forward to combining our expertise with that of Castle to drive innovation, augment the services on offer and accelerate our growth in this area of our market," Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole said.
All of Castle's employees will join Sequoia as part of the acquisition, ensuring a smooth transition.
Castle Corporate founder and managing director Jenny Hamley shared her delight in the merger.
"We are very much looking forward to this complementary pairing of two dynamic players in the market, both of whom are mindful of the need to constantly and consistently deliver value to clients," she added.
Sequoia concluded it remains dedicated to maintaining a supportive and collaborative work environment, fostering the continued development of its expanded team.
"Clients of Castle can expect business operations to continue uninterrupted during and after the acquisition process," it said.
