Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Sequoia expands professional services arm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 JUL 2023   12:19PM

The listed wealth group will acquire and merge the businesses of Castle Corporate and Castle Legal for $3.15 million.

Castle Corporate assists accountants, financial advisers, and lawyers with the formation of companies, trusts, and self-managed super funds. Meanwhile, Castle Legal is its boutique legal practice subsidiary.

Sequoia said the acquisition of the Castle businesses is expected to boost the EBITDA of its professional services division by $800,000 per annum.

It added the businesses were procured on an attractive PE multiple and said the target completion date of the transaction is the end of July.

The purchase consideration of up to $3.15 million is payable in cash and shares over a period of two years post completion.

The final tranche is subject to a performance hurdle payable in July 2025, Sequoia said.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"The acquisition will be funded from Sequoia's strong cash reserves and be immediately earnings accretive," it explained.

Sequoia said the acquisition aligns with its strategic vision of providing an extensive range of services to accountants, financial advisers, AFSL holders and lawyers.

"We are delighted to have the Castle team join us and look forward to combining our expertise with that of Castle to drive innovation, augment the services on offer and accelerate our growth in this area of our market," Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole said.

All of Castle's employees will join Sequoia as part of the acquisition, ensuring a smooth transition.

Castle Corporate founder and managing director Jenny Hamley shared her delight in the merger.

"We are very much looking forward to this complementary pairing of two dynamic players in the market, both of whom are mindful of the need to constantly and consistently deliver value to clients," she added.

Sequoia concluded it remains dedicated to maintaining a supportive and collaborative work environment, fostering the continued development of its expanded team.

"Clients of Castle can expect business operations to continue uninterrupted during and after the acquisition process," it said.

Read more: SequoiaCastle CorporateCastle Legal forGarry CroleJenny Hamley
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Zurich, InterPrac, Sequoia back pro-bono advice
Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas
Sequoia Financial Group acquires legal practice
Saxo taps Bell Direct, IOOF talent
Sequoia buys general insurance book
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
YBR national advice lead moves to Interprac
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
YBR exits wealth, sells for $2.5 million

Editor's Choice

Ownership changes spur upheaval in unit trust sector

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Fund managers that were recently acquired or have undergone significant structural changes are seeing massive outflows within their unit trust business to the tune of $21 billion.

Praemium hires governance, risk chief

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Praemium now has a fully stocked executive team, with the appointment of a chief governance and risk officer completing chief executive Anthony Wamsteker's refresh.

Advice firm revenues jump 45%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Despite employing fewer staff and a reduction in client numbers, financial advice firms saw revenues shoot up by nearly 50% from two years ago.

Federated Hermes secures $486m for private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:13PM
Federated Hermes has closed its fifth private equity co-investment fund (PEC V), exceeding its initial fundraising target by a substantial margin.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.