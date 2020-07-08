Sequoia acquires advice firm

Sequoia Financial Group has entered into a purchase of assets agreement with financial advice firm Total Cover Australia, through the company's subsidiary InterPrac Securities.

It is the fourth acquisition of a retiring InterPrac adviser's portfolio over the last three years, with Sequoia now looking for similar opportunities in NSW and Queensland where former advisers at banks are looking for employment prospects rather than going out on their own.

Sequoia said advisory acquisitions, like that of TCA, would benefit all parties involved, including clients.

"Sequoia sees these opportunities as being beneficial to all parties, as the adviser realizes the value of their asset, their clients retain the personalised service they've previously received, and the company is able to absorb these portfolios without significant additional expense, making a strong contribution to our EBITDA," the company said.

TCA is a corporate authorised representative of Sequoia Group and has generated an average of $800,000 in annual income over the past three years.

It will be absorbed into the 100% owned 'direct' client base of InterPrac Securities from July 2020.

To maintain a continued relationship with InterPrac Securities, TCA have elected to take part cash and part equity in Sequoia.

Sequoia issued 1.5 million shares as part of the purchase and will provide $900,000 in cash payments over the coming two years.