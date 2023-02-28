Newspaper icon
Sentinel launches Aussie BTR platform

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 28 FEB 2023   12:33PM

US build to rent giant Sentinel Real Estate has launched Kinleaf, a dedicated property management platform for its building projects down under.

Kinleaf will be rolled out across existing and future communities in Sentinel's Australian BTR portfolio, which currently contains more than 1300 units under various stages of development and operation.

In line with the launch of Kinleaf, Sentinel's 172-apartment Build to Rent community in West Melbourne will be named The Briscoe by Kinleaf.

Its operational Element 27 BTR development in Subiaco, Perth, will also see its name changed to The Elements by Kinleaf later this year.

Just last month, Sentinel secured a 1.4 hectare development site on the Gold Coast - its first purchase on Australian soil.

Sentinel plans to deliver approximately 300 premium rental apartments on the site, which will also be developed and managed under the Kinleaf brand.

Sentinel Real Estate president Michael Streicker said the launch of Kinleaf marks the next stage of Sentinel's growth in Australia.

"We're proud to have been the first organisation to establish a purpose-built institutional build to rent community here in 2019 and introduce Australians to a new way of renting," Streicker said.

Now, he said, the group's focus is on continuing to grow a national portfolio of premium and well-located rental communities that deliver greater housing choices for more Australians and strong, long-term returns for investors.

"Kinleaf's offering is grounded in providing a living experience that is focused on the renter, prioritises sustainability outcomes, and supports the creation of vibrant and engaged communities," he added.

Read more: KinleafSentinel Real EstateMichael Streicker
