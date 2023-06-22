Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Senate report labels PwC breach calculated, deliberate

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 22 JUN 2023   12:46PM

Despite the inquiry continuing, a Senate committee has concluded that PwC deliberately covered up the actions of its staff and the plans to monetise the confidential information at the heart of its tax leaks scandal.

A report published by the committee, entitled A calculated breach of trust, states that the actions of Peter Collins and other PwC personnel were "a deliberate strategy over many years to cover up the breach of confidentiality", adding that "it stretches credulity that the senior leadership of PwC were ignorant" to what was going on.

The report suggests the cover up involved the inappropriate and incorrect application of legal professional privilege to prevent the release of documents related to the breach as well as other cases the firm had provided tax advice in.

"Two aspects of PwC's approach are particularly striking. First, the incorrect application of legal professional privilege to tens of thousands of potentially incriminating documents. And second, the conspicuous failure to report a serious breach of confidentiality when PwC had a legal obligation to do so," the report reads.

"The application of legal professional privilege to large volumes of documents must have had approval from the most senior levels within PwC. Former chief executive Mr [Tom] Seymour has confirmed that he received emails from Mr Collins related to the confidential Treasury information."

The committee added that PwC's response to the matter has been "less than satisfactory."

"PwC has given every appearance of attempting to minimise the seriousness of the issue, hoping that standing down its chief executive, Mr Seymour, and announcing the Switkowski review of PwC Australia's culture, governance, and accountability, would suffice to assuage public concern," it said.

"... the letter from Ms [Kristin] Stubbins conspicuously avoids addressing the key issues at the heart of the matter: the obvious conflict in an accounting, auditing, and consulting firm providing tax consultancy advice to government and at the same time providing tax advice to private sector clients; and the unlawful misuse of confidential tax information obtained through a process of providing advice to government, which was monetised for the benefit of the firm and its clients."

The report has called for PwC to name all 63 partners and staff involved in the scandal and that PwC cooperate fully with all investigations into the matter.

Since news of the scandal broke, several superannuation funds have frozen their contracts with PwC, including AustralianSuper and HESTA.

Read more: Tom SeymourAustralianSuperHESTAKristin StubbinsPeter CollinsPwC Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Treasury hands PwC tax scandal to AFP
Hostplus closes infrastructure, property options
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
IFM, ISPT explore merger options
Consulting triopoly dominates NFP super
Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern
More PwC staff to go, will remain anonymous
HESTA pushes for gig worker super entitlements
Nuveen wins $190m super mandate
Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper

Editor's Choice

ISPT targets success with revamped leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Industry Super Property Trust overhauled its leadership team, including adding a chief investment officer and two group executives to oversee funds management and property.

Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia deputy chief executive Glenn McCrea says there will be a bit of change for super funds who aren't yet providing intra-fund advice but remains confident the sector can deliver for members.

Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:54PM
Morrison Securities (Morrison) has paid a penalty of $333,000 to comply with an infringement notice given by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP).

Cyber breach claims CalPERS member data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:26AM
More than 750,000 retired members of one of the world's largest pension funds have had their personal information accessed in a cybersecurity breach.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.