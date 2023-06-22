Senate report labels PwC breach calculated, deliberate

Despite the inquiry continuing, a Senate committee has concluded that PwC deliberately covered up the actions of its staff and the plans to monetise the confidential information at the heart of its tax leaks scandal.

A report published by the committee, entitled A calculated breach of trust, states that the actions of Peter Collins and other PwC personnel were "a deliberate strategy over many years to cover up the breach of confidentiality", adding that "it stretches credulity that the senior leadership of PwC were ignorant" to what was going on.

The report suggests the cover up involved the inappropriate and incorrect application of legal professional privilege to prevent the release of documents related to the breach as well as other cases the firm had provided tax advice in.

"Two aspects of PwC's approach are particularly striking. First, the incorrect application of legal professional privilege to tens of thousands of potentially incriminating documents. And second, the conspicuous failure to report a serious breach of confidentiality when PwC had a legal obligation to do so," the report reads.

"The application of legal professional privilege to large volumes of documents must have had approval from the most senior levels within PwC. Former chief executive Mr [Tom] Seymour has confirmed that he received emails from Mr Collins related to the confidential Treasury information."

The committee added that PwC's response to the matter has been "less than satisfactory."

"PwC has given every appearance of attempting to minimise the seriousness of the issue, hoping that standing down its chief executive, Mr Seymour, and announcing the Switkowski review of PwC Australia's culture, governance, and accountability, would suffice to assuage public concern," it said.

"... the letter from Ms [Kristin] Stubbins conspicuously avoids addressing the key issues at the heart of the matter: the obvious conflict in an accounting, auditing, and consulting firm providing tax consultancy advice to government and at the same time providing tax advice to private sector clients; and the unlawful misuse of confidential tax information obtained through a process of providing advice to government, which was monetised for the benefit of the firm and its clients."

The report has called for PwC to name all 63 partners and staff involved in the scandal and that PwC cooperate fully with all investigations into the matter.

Since news of the scandal broke, several superannuation funds have frozen their contracts with PwC, including AustralianSuper and HESTA.