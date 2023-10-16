Newspaper icon
Selfwealth ditches Stake takeover bid

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 16 OCT 2023   12:38PM

Selfwealth has rejected a takeover proposal from competitor trading platform Stake and its offer of 17.5c per share.

The ASX-listed trading platform said that after careful assessment, "Stake's incomplete and conditional proposal did not offer appropriate value to Selfwealth shareholders".

"Accordingly, the board decided it was not in the best interests of Selfwealth shareholders to engage in substantive discussions with Stake," Selfwealth told the ASX.

"After its maiden profit in FY2023, the board believes Selfwealth is in a solid financial position with $12.4 million of net cash as of 30 June 2023 and the company has meaningful growth opportunities."

The platform reported revenues of $29.4 million and $92,430 in net profit in FY23, recovering from a $6.3 million loss the year prior.

Selfwealth traded at 14 cents per share at the end of October 14. News of Stake's acquisition proposal one day later saw the share price jump 29% to 18 cents.

The platform has $9.5 billion in funds under administration, up 16% year on year. The number of traders grew 3% to 129,403.

Last July, Cath Whitaker vacated the role of chief executive, while Paul Cullinan assumed the role of acting chief executive. Rob Edgley resigned as chair in April.

Several board and executive changes made at the start of the year included the resignation of Huy Truong, Jodie Leonard, and John O'Shaughnessy.

In addition to an executive shakeup, Selfwealth is undertaking a business restructure and transformation program in a bid to cut down costs.

"The board will act decisively and in a fiscally disciplined manner to ensure the company is strategically and commercially positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities, maximise the company's value and deliver growing shareholder returns," Selfwealth said.

