Self-isolation to accelerate secular trends

The world's new reality will soon be defined by social distancing and self-isolation. And while that might be sad for most of us, some stand to benefit incredibly from the new normal.

Speaking with Financial Standard, Antipodes Partners chief investment officer Jacob Mitchell said the impact of COVID-19 on stocks would be far reaching, particularly those whose products will become part of the new standard workflow for millions of people around the world who now find themselves working remotely and isolating.

"The solution to COVID-19, is sadly, social distancing," he says.

"And social distancing means we do a lot more stuff online. So it speeds up some of the secular changes."

According to Mitchell, one of the crisis' major impacts will be to speed up some of the secular shifts the fund thought to be in play already, including the way people shop, and consume food and content.

He believes that after experiencing the benefits of online grocery shopping or food delivery services, some "slow adopters" may never return to their old habits.

"Once the slow adopters are forced to order their first lot of groceries online, they may not revert," Mitchell said.

"Once that habit is formed, they may not go back."

Jason Kururangi, investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments agrees that the impacts of social distancing and remote working will have long-term implications.

"Two of the sectors we expect to continue to benefit from remote working are the data centre and telecommunication network providers," Kururangi said.

He points to NextDC and Megaport as examples of specific stocks the firm expect will benefit from the need for high speed, low-latency connections to private and public cloud environments as the world increasingly chooses to work from home.

On the flipside, he said travel related companies will continue to be impacted as passenger levels flatline.

"Qantas and Sydney Airport, given the significant drop in passenger numbers is calling into question whether both companies have the cash flow, capital and liquidity, or whether they may need to raise more equity," Kururangi said.

"Other tourism related companies like Flight Centre have already had to announce material cuts to their store footprint and stood down significant staff numbers."

Asked if he agreed with the view that some companies and workers - much like those slow adopters Mitchell referred to - would continue to embrace remote working into the future, the Kururangi said it "logically makes sense" companies which facilitate that new reality would stand to benefit.

"Ultimately, if these companies are able to sign up customers to subscription style revenue to facilitate this I would agree that through time these companies should disproportionately benefit and their valuations should reflect this through time in a relatively efficient market," he said.

Where those companies succeed however, Kururangi predicts others will struggle.

"One perhaps second order derivative of this that may see impacts through time would be office landlords or REITs," he said.

"On a longer term view wider questions are starting to be circulated on things like do firms choose to have less floor space as people increasingly want to work remotely? For a rational company driving more working from home on a longer term basis may give the added benefits of dropping their operating costs."

Conversely, it would have a flow through effect of less demand for office space which adversely affects office landlord's rent roll longer term.

"The answer to this is something [I] suspect no one will know short term, but is an interesting paradigm shift worth thinking about for a longer term investor," Kururangi said.

Mitchell said Antipodes believes highly leveraged stocks - many which have traded on nose-bleed valuations - will "naturally be hit hardest".

"Over the past few years, we watched as many investors poured into growth at any price and for a while we have been commenting that valuations were incredibly extended. It looks like this could be ending," he said.

"Those companies have tended to buy back stock, they tend to be the companies that private equity own and their cash flows are already under pressure and now the recession that we're looking at is going to put them under more pressure."

Touching on the value of FAANG and WAAAX stocks as a result of the crisis and the changes it's brought with it, Kururangi said it was a stock-by-stock conversation.

While he said there are opportunities in some of those names which have been sold off more aggressively, he would caution that it assessments need to be made on each specific company.

"One example that has held up better to date in this "WAAAX" group has been Xero," he pointed out.

"It has held up better given their size the stickiness of their customers and strong cash flows.

"Whilst we are confident in its long term prospects as shareholders, we are also cognisant that if there was a material pick up in SME bankruptcies this would adversely affect their revenue, revenue growth prospects and ultimately their stock price may fall from here."

For Mitchell, there's value in a stock like Microsoft, which he said is ahead of its peers.

The company - which produces virtual team software such as Microsoft Teams in addition to its well-known suite of office software and Windows - has been "experiencing one of the most rapid

periods of growth in its history" which according to Mitchell very well may be accelerated by COVID-19 containment measures.

"The containment measures may provide a 'sugar hit' to revenue of single-use competitors such as Zoom and Slack, but it is our belief that ultimately, Microsoft's bundles will win dominant market share over single-use software-as-a-service (SaaS) competitors due to greater scale, greater sales capabilities, simplicity of using one vendor and a superior bundled price versus value proposition," he said.

He said the firm finds it hard to see SaaS alternatives maintaining superior products to the American giant.

"Like Google, Microsoft has an unparalleled research and development budget that should negate any specific product weaknesses over time," Mitchell added.

