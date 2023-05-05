Newspaper icon
SEC charges duo over church-based fraud

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:45PM

A man and his father-in-law were charged by the US regulator for running a $30 million Ponzi scheme in which they targeted churchgoers, gaining their trust with claims their wealth and success was due to divine intervention.

According to the SEC, between June 2018 to May 2020, Brett M. Bartlett and his father-in-law Scott A. Miller raised funds from more than 1000 investors across the US by selling promissory notes, stock, and fraudulent gold contracts through their four companies.

The SEC alleged that when soliciting investors, many of which were from a large church in Illinois, Bartlett "frequently invoked his Christian faith and attributed his alleged success to divine intervention to win investor trust."

The regulator further alleges that, to stave off demand for cash payouts from their unsuccessful business ventures, the two misled investors, made more than $16 million in Ponzi-like payments, and sent to investors $31 million in bad checks that bounced due to insufficient funds. They also used about $1.8 million for personal expenses, like vacations, entertainment, and payments for a luxury rental home.

"As we allege in our complaint, Bartlett and Miller preyed on church members, and while the two proclaimed their faith, they practiced lies and deception," SEC Los Angeles Regional Office director Michele Wein Layne said.

"This action demonstrates our continued commitment to protecting retail investors, including victims of affinity fraud."

The defendants are charged with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws, as well as violations of registration provisions under the Securities Act. The SEC is seeking permanent injunctions, including conduct-based injunctions, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and officer and director bans.

At the same time, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois announced criminal charges against Bartlett and two of the companies. Those charges relate to wire fraud, mail fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering.

The criminal case alleges Bartlett dramatically overstated the success of his companies and the returns they generated for investors, lied about the companies' assets, failed to disclose the companies' struggles while still raising money, and using that money to his own benefit.

