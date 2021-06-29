NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   12:09PM

As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Former Ignition Advice chief executive Manish Prasad has taken on the role, working closely with teams across the region and also in Copenhagen to launch Saxo's upcoming asset management offering.

Prasad led Ignition Advice for two years before resigning in January. Prior to this he was a director of wealth management at KPMG Australia.

'Saxo Markets has established itself in the APAC region as a trusted and well-regulated online trading and investment specialist," Saxo said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"In line with Saxo's vision to enable people to fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact, asset management will be a space in which the firm will look to offer its leading digital services."

Saxo Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said Prasad's ample experience in wealth management will be an asset for the company and its clients.

Also commenting, Prasad said he is excited to be leading Saxo's asset management offering in the region.

"With more people looking to get more out of their money through exposure to international markets and the rapid emergence of new asset classes, I'm looking forward to championing Saxo's digital investment platform across the region," he said.

Read more: Ignition AdviceSaxo Markets AustraliaManish PrasadAdam SmithKPMG Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Ignition Advice adds to board
KPMG promotes two super experts
KPMG names risk consulting partners
Sydney digital adviser wins UK client
Former AMP Capital managing director joins Ignition
Industry fund expands leadership team
Ignition Advice appoints deputy chair
Ignition Advice expands team
Ignition Advice chief exits
Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.