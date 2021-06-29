Saxo Markets names head of asset management

As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Former Ignition Advice chief executive Manish Prasad has taken on the role, working closely with teams across the region and also in Copenhagen to launch Saxo's upcoming asset management offering.

Prasad led Ignition Advice for two years before resigning in January. Prior to this he was a director of wealth management at KPMG Australia.

'Saxo Markets has established itself in the APAC region as a trusted and well-regulated online trading and investment specialist," Saxo said.

"In line with Saxo's vision to enable people to fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact, asset management will be a space in which the firm will look to offer its leading digital services."

Saxo Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said Prasad's ample experience in wealth management will be an asset for the company and its clients.

Also commenting, Prasad said he is excited to be leading Saxo's asset management offering in the region.

"With more people looking to get more out of their money through exposure to international markets and the rapid emergence of new asset classes, I'm looking forward to championing Saxo's digital investment platform across the region," he said.