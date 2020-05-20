NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Saxo Markets launches investment loyalty scheme
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAY 2020   12:16PM

The multi-asset trading and investment specialist has launched a loyalty program that offers investors rewards for trading across asset classes, including CFDs, FX, stocks and bonds.

The interactive scheme will be available to all clients in Australia and also offers an attractive price point for trades - $6.99 for Australian shares and US$3 for US shares.

"Clients will earn reward points every time they place a qualifying trade, with different asset classes and trade sizes worth a varying number of points," Saxo Markets said.

"Thanks to the large range of asset classes and geographies available in which to trade, diversification is available for Saxo clients in the one account, providing one singular view of risk."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Saxo Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said the loyalty scheme launch will reward the firm's client base.

"Investors and traders in Australia are generally tech savvy and sophisticated, so Saxo Rewards is really a response to the evolving preferences of our client base and a desire to reward them for their commitment to us," he said.

"We are filling a gap in the space for clients who are looking for a more engaging experience from their online broker via a loyalty program that offers them long-term value."

The program will allow Saxo Markets investors to access opportunities abroad, he said.

"COVID-19 has introduced significant volatility into global markets, and as a result Saxo has seen an increased demand from clients seeking an opportunity to access international equity markets at a competitive price," Smith said.

"Saxo Rewards is part of a longer term strategy to deliver enhanced products and services to our clients.

"With Saxo Rewards, we are going beyond the standard rewards-for-trading-style schemes currently available in Australia, as we want to do more for our clients to create a true win-win relationship."

Saxo Markets traders and investors will already be allocated a tier - classic, platinum or VIP - dependent upon their current level of engagement in funds, trading volume and other activities, it said.

Using AI and data, the loyalty scheme will automatically "level up" Saxo Markets clients when they achieve new statuses.

"This level of transparency and complexity is unique in this market for a trading and investment loyalty program," Smith said.

"Saxo's world class technology and big data capabilities, as well as our extensive global multi-asset offerings, mean we've been able to launch a program similar to the familiar and more sophisticated airline loyalty schemes."

Read more: TradingLoyalty schemeSaxo Markets AustraliaAdam SmithInvesting
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
Most traded stocks, ETFs of 2019 revealed
Saxo partners for new reporting service
Saxo appoints chief executive
Chief economist update: Laissez faire
Spreads reduced in bond trading facility
Investors torn over ESG capabilities
Automated retirement product gains recognition
Editor's Choice
How advice can conquer stigma
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:41PM
Hostplus' head of advice and financial planning believes providing modules of the comprehensive financial advice model might help to reduce stigmas which stop people from getting help with their finances.
COVID-19 recovery plans must heed climate science
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
A global network of companies, including ASX-listed Australian Ethical, is urging governments to pay heed to climate science in their COVID-19 recovery plans.
Saxo Markets launches investment loyalty scheme
ALLY SELBY  |   12:16PM
The multi-asset trading and investment specialist has launched a loyalty program that offers investors rewards for trading across asset classes, including CFDs, FX, stocks and bonds.
Australia approaches fiscal cliff: UBS
ALLY SELBY  |   12:10PM
Government stimulus packages and lender deferrals may have softened the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic but with end dates in sight, UBS has warned of an impending fiscal cliff.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
20
Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products - Video on Demand series 
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
14
Advisers Big Day Out Hobart 
JUL
15
Advisers Big Day Out: Geelong 
JUL
16
Advisers Big Day Out: Bendigo 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something j0lk5lgo