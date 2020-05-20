Saxo Markets launches investment loyalty scheme

The multi-asset trading and investment specialist has launched a loyalty program that offers investors rewards for trading across asset classes, including CFDs, FX, stocks and bonds.

The interactive scheme will be available to all clients in Australia and also offers an attractive price point for trades - $6.99 for Australian shares and US$3 for US shares.

"Clients will earn reward points every time they place a qualifying trade, with different asset classes and trade sizes worth a varying number of points," Saxo Markets said.

"Thanks to the large range of asset classes and geographies available in which to trade, diversification is available for Saxo clients in the one account, providing one singular view of risk."

Saxo Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said the loyalty scheme launch will reward the firm's client base.

"Investors and traders in Australia are generally tech savvy and sophisticated, so Saxo Rewards is really a response to the evolving preferences of our client base and a desire to reward them for their commitment to us," he said.

"We are filling a gap in the space for clients who are looking for a more engaging experience from their online broker via a loyalty program that offers them long-term value."

The program will allow Saxo Markets investors to access opportunities abroad, he said.

"COVID-19 has introduced significant volatility into global markets, and as a result Saxo has seen an increased demand from clients seeking an opportunity to access international equity markets at a competitive price," Smith said.

"Saxo Rewards is part of a longer term strategy to deliver enhanced products and services to our clients.

"With Saxo Rewards, we are going beyond the standard rewards-for-trading-style schemes currently available in Australia, as we want to do more for our clients to create a true win-win relationship."

Saxo Markets traders and investors will already be allocated a tier - classic, platinum or VIP - dependent upon their current level of engagement in funds, trading volume and other activities, it said.

Using AI and data, the loyalty scheme will automatically "level up" Saxo Markets clients when they achieve new statuses.

"This level of transparency and complexity is unique in this market for a trading and investment loyalty program," Smith said.

"Saxo's world class technology and big data capabilities, as well as our extensive global multi-asset offerings, mean we've been able to launch a program similar to the familiar and more sophisticated airline loyalty schemes."