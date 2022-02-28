NEWS
Technology

Saxo Markets Australia rolls out new platform

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 28 FEB 2022   12:06PM

Saxo Markets has launched a new investment platform designed to make investing simple, intuitive, and personalised for retail investors.

The platform, dubbed SaxoInvestor, provides access to research content and investment themes, in addition to over 35,000 stocks, ETFs and bonds that are listed locally on the ASX and overseas.

The launch comes as part of Saxo's long-term strategy to double down in the Australian market.

"SaxoInvestor is designed specifically to provide busy retail investors with the convenience they require," Saxo Markets Australia chief executive Adam Smith said.

"We're looking to support everyone from new entrants to the market right through to seasoned investors.

"Anyone who wants access to high quality investment education, research content and low-cost brokerage on global markets will find SaxoInvestor a compelling platform."

Built on the same technology as Saxo Group's other platforms, SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO, SaxoInvestor has a simpler interface that is available across mobile and desktop.

"With price transparency as well as one of the most extensive stock offerings in the market, SaxoInvestor is the perfect fit for investors who are looking to benefit from broad access to markets and professional insights to make more informed investment decisions," Saxo said.

