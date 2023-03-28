Saxo launches managed portfolios

Saxo Australia today launched a suite of managed portfolios targeting self-directed investors and self-managed super funds.

SaxoSelect offers seven managed portfolios with actively managed and index-based strategies. Three offerings are managed by BlackRock, while the others are run by Morningstar, Nasdaq, Brown Advisory and Macro FX.

Saxo Morningstar MOAT for example, is actively managed and invests in 30 under priced stocks and has returned 47% net of fees since its inception in 2017.

BlackRock's three products start at a minimum investment of US$10,000 and invest in bonds, stocks, and alternatives ETFs.

The portfolios charge 0.95% on average and there are no platform fees, entry, exit or custody fees.

Manish Prasad, Saxo Bank's head of Asset Management APAC, told Financial Standard that Saxo created the solutions to give investors control over their investments but at the same time have access to professional management.

In addition to self-directed investors and SMSFs, Prasad said SaxoSelect is ideal for financial advisers as options to add to their stable of solutions.

"We wanted to bring the portfolios to the Australian market because of their proven performance after they have been on offer in other countries like Singapore and UK for a number of years," he said.

"Australians will also have access to global opportunities they can't access on their own; both indexed strategies and actively managed strategies."

Yesterday, the firm launched SaxoWealthCare, a digital advice service that provides customised advice for the Hong Kong market.

Prasad said that SaxoWealthCare is also successfully running in the UK and Singapore and is looking for the prime opportunity to eventually launch in Australia.

Saxo Australia chief executive Adam Smith commented that in recent years the appetite for alternative wealth strategies has grown in line with improved access to global capital markets and innovations in technology.

"More Australians than ever are looking to build diversified portfolios across geographies, and as such are using digital platforms to take control of their financial future - whether that's through directly investing their savings or establishing their own SMSF," he said.