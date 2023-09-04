Saxo APAC asset management lead exits

The head of Saxo Markets' asset management for Asia Pacific has left the company after two years.

Sydney-based Manish Prasad was appointed to the role in June 2021 and has recently left the firm, Saxo confirmed.

Prasad was hired at a time when Saxo embarked on launching its digital asset management offering to Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Greater China, and Japan.

During his tenure, Prasad helped launch digital wealth adviser SaxoWealthCare in Singapore and Hong Kong and oversaw the introduction of the SaxoSelect managed portfolios in Australia in March 2023.

At the time Prasad told Financial Standard that the new products offered seven managed portfolios with actively managed and index-based strategies.

Three offerings are managed by BlackRock, while the others are run by Morningstar, Nasdaq, Brown Advisory and Macro FX.

Prasad was previously the chief executive of Ignition Advice, a role he held for two years that was subsequently assumed by Craig Keary, who resigned this March.

Prior to Ignition, Prasad was the director of asset and wealth management at KPMG and senior vice president of growth strategy at Capital Position Venture based in New York.

In May, ASIC issued Saxo Capital Markets stop orders as it was concerned its target market determinations were deficient, preventing from issuing new contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail clients.