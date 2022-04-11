Salter Brothers appoints new investment director

Global fund manager Salter Brothers has appointed Gregg Taylor as investment director, private equity.

Taylor will lead the Sydney-based investment team responsible for managing Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited.

Taylor brings with him 25 years of international business experience across capital markets, advisory, technology, sport and construction. He has also founded and led various businesses across each of these sectors.

Previously Taylor was founding director, chief investment officer and listed equity portfolio manager of Bombora Investment Management for four years.

In this position he established the business, developed its processes, managed its operations, and designed a unique investment strategy which applied active management to a concentrated portfolio of private and public emerging growth companies.

Taylor is also an experienced ASX director across multiple sectors having held roles including non-executive chairman, non-executive director, head of the audit and risk committee and head of remuneration and nominations committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Salter Brothers' chief executive Robert Salter said: "We are delighted to welcome Gregg to Salter Brothers."

"He is a highly regarded investment professional with a successful track record. His expert knowledge and experience will be an asset, as we continue to evolve and grow our listed and unlisted equities offering."