Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Salter Brothers appoints new investment director

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 11 APR 2022   12:23PM

Global fund manager Salter Brothers has appointed Gregg Taylor as investment director, private equity.

Taylor will lead the Sydney-based investment team responsible for managing Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited.

Taylor brings with him 25 years of international business experience across capital markets, advisory, technology, sport and construction. He has also founded and led various businesses across each of these sectors.

Previously Taylor was founding director, chief investment officer and listed equity portfolio manager of Bombora Investment Management for four years.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

In this position he established the business, developed its processes, managed its operations, and designed a unique investment strategy which applied active management to a concentrated portfolio of private and public emerging growth companies.

Taylor is also an experienced ASX director across multiple sectors having held roles including non-executive chairman, non-executive director, head of the audit and risk committee and head of remuneration and nominations committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Salter Brothers' chief executive Robert Salter said: "We are delighted to welcome Gregg to Salter Brothers."

"He is a highly regarded investment professional with a successful track record. His expert knowledge and experience will be an asset, as we continue to evolve and grow our listed and unlisted equities offering."

Read more: Salter BrothersGreg TaylorASXBombora Investment ManagementCEO Robert Salter
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Magellan suffers $1bn in outflows
Australian Ethical, Christian Super explore merger
PIMCO dumps LIT launch
Janus Henderson launches net zero ETF
Nanuk AM lists active ETMF
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
PIMCO preps long-awaited LIT launch
VGI, Regal need more time on deal
Leadership shuffle, redundancies at OpenMarkets
ASIC to strengthen market integrity rules

Editor's Choice

Cbus, Media Super merger complete

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:37PM
Cbus Super and Media Super have merged, following a Successor Fund Transfer on April 9.

AustralianSuper, LUCRF Super agree to SFT

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:29PM
The two industry superannuation funds will merge in June, having signed a successor fund transfer deed.

Yarra Capital Management hunts distribution lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:25PM
Yarra Capital Management is recruiting for a new head of distribution after Rob Bluzmanis took on a global leadership role with Nikko Asset Management.

Mawhinney appeals 20-year ban

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:36PM
Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney has launched an appeal against his 20-year ban from financial services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.