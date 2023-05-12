Sales-oriented fear stunts expansion goals: Survey

New research reveals that the fear of being pushy or appearing to be "salesy" is deterring financial advisers from proactively expanding their client base and increasing their assets under advice.

About 43% of the 158 financial advisers based in the US expressed this sentiment in a survey conducted by Janus Henderson Investors and the Financial Planning Association.

This impediment affects advisers' comfort levels when it comes to sourcing new clients, which, if not developed over time, can be detrimental to business prospects, the Six keys to growth for today's adviser paper shows.

Twenty-one percent of advisers said asking for new business makes them feel uncomfortable.

Looking at how advisers nurture prospect leads, the survey found that the firms bringing in the highest number of new clients have some processes in place, either formal (49%) or informal (49%).

Firms growing at a significantly slower rate are much more likely to have no process (20%) or an informal process (57%) in place for actioning on prospect leads.

"New business development remains a perennial challenge for many financial advisers," Janus Henderson head of specialist consulting group Matt Sommer said.

The majority (84%) of advice firms with assets under advice exceeding $500 million strongly agreed that having a team contributes to the growth of their business.

Advisers that onboarded 10 or more clients in the previous 12 months are more likely to have identified their ideal clients' specific needs, challenges and preferences.

This tailored approach to client engagement allows advisers to provide a personalised experience, which can lead to increased client satisfaction and loyalty, Sommer said.

"Financial advisers must proactively address their fears and concerns related to sales efforts and consider building a strong team to support growth objectives. Additionally, designing a client experience based on the unique needs of their ideal clients can be a key differentiator in today's competitive financial advisory landscape," he said.

Delving into the psychological factors behind building their businesses, fast-growing firms ten to rate themselves highly on grit, optimism, curiosity, and resilience.

"This tendency may contribute to achieving higher success rates than their peers. Combining these personality traits may result in a higher confidence level that influences their overall ability to drive growth," the paper read.