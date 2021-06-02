NEWS
Investment

Russell wins mandates worth $285m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 JUN 2021   12:09PM

Russell Investments has won corporate superannuation mandates from three employers amounting to $285 million.

Clayton Utz, Byrnecut Group and an unnamed reinsurer have tasked the Russell Investments Master Trust to oversee their employees' superannuation plans. Some 2500 new employees have joined the master trust.

Byrnecut Group, a contract mining company, awarded the mandate via Resource Super, a division of the Russell Investments Master Trust.

Russell Investments managing director of Australia and New Zealand Jodie Hampshire said the new members will have access to Russell's personalised superannuation program GoalTracker.

The new mandates indicate that leading employers are increasingly seeking solutions which increase member engagement and personalise the typically commoditised superannuation experience, she said.

"Leading employers are increasingly endorsing personalised superannuation and these mandates underline the importance of transitioning towards a superannuation system that puts real member goals and personal funded status at the centre of the super experience."

GoalTracker launched in October 2020, enabling members to select the type of lifestyle they want in retirement -modest, comfortable or aspirational.

