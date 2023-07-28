Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%

Russell Investments GoalTracker, the MySuper default option for iQ Super, Nationwide Super and Resource Super members, has posted returns up to 13.5%.

The GoalTracker investment option delivered a 13.5% return for members aged 50 and under, attributed to its higher allocation to growth assets. Since its March 2020 inception, GoalTracker has provided an average annual return of 11%.

The strategy behind GoalTracker varies according to age. Younger members benefit from a focus on long-term growth, resulting in higher exposure to growth assets. As members approach retirement, the emphasis shifts to more defensive assets, balancing risk.

Russell Investments head of master trust and superannuation Tim Furlan said: "With a focus on growth assets for our younger members, in years when growth assets like global equities perform strongly, those members see a greater benefit as we've seen over the 2022/23 financial year."

For the year ending 30 June 2023, GoalTracker users of all age groups experienced returns over 9.9%, attributed to access to top-tier global investment managers and diversified strategies.

On superannuation performance, Furlan commented: "GoalTracker's performance demonstrates the immense value of having the right investment strategy, for each member, at the right time. The broader GoalTracker program also highlights the benefits of working closely with members to define their retirement goals and delivering support tools and services to help them achieve those goals."

Furlan further underscored the prowess of Russell Investments' investing capabilities, referencing its $447 billion in assets under management. He noted that such a stronghold allowed Russell Investments to provide Australians with opportunities usually accessible only to the largest institutional investors.

In October 2022, Russell Investments launched GoalTracker, dubbed the first personalised product to launch in Australia.

At the time, Russell Investments managing director Jodie Hampshire highlighted that with most Australians relying on a modest government pension, tools like GoalTracker are essential for ensuring individuals can define and work towards their desired retirement lifestyle.

Members using GoalTracker can specify their retirement lifestyle preferences, from modest to aspirational. This includes choices related to travel destinations, types of cars, shopping venues, and dining out frequency.

GoalTracker then calculates the required retirement income for that lifestyle. Subsequently, it establishes an appropriate asset allocation and investment strategy based on the specified income needs.

In a related development, Elevate Super, which launched in 2020 with a sustainable investment focus targeted at millennials, will transition to Russell Investments Master Trust sub-plan, iQ Super. Notably, Elevate Super's fee structure had faced scrutiny in the past, drawing attention to its sustainability in a competitive landscape.

Russell Investments previously declined to comment on the transfer of Elevate Super to iQ Super.