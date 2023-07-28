Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUL 2023   12:44PM

Russell Investments GoalTracker, the MySuper default option for iQ Super, Nationwide Super and Resource Super members, has posted returns up to 13.5%.

The GoalTracker investment option delivered a 13.5% return for members aged 50 and under, attributed to its higher allocation to growth assets. Since its March 2020 inception, GoalTracker has provided an average annual return of 11%.

The strategy behind GoalTracker varies according to age. Younger members benefit from a focus on long-term growth, resulting in higher exposure to growth assets. As members approach retirement, the emphasis shifts to more defensive assets, balancing risk.

Russell Investments head of master trust and superannuation Tim Furlan said: "With a focus on growth assets for our younger members, in years when growth assets like global equities perform strongly, those members see a greater benefit as we've seen over the 2022/23 financial year."

For the year ending 30 June 2023, GoalTracker users of all age groups experienced returns over 9.9%, attributed to access to top-tier global investment managers and diversified strategies.

On superannuation performance, Furlan commented: "GoalTracker's performance demonstrates the immense value of having the right investment strategy, for each member, at the right time. The broader GoalTracker program also highlights the benefits of working closely with members to define their retirement goals and delivering support tools and services to help them achieve those goals."

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Furlan further underscored the prowess of Russell Investments' investing capabilities, referencing its $447 billion in assets under management. He noted that such a stronghold allowed Russell Investments to provide Australians with opportunities usually accessible only to the largest institutional investors.

In October 2022, Russell Investments launched GoalTracker, dubbed the first personalised product to launch in Australia.

At the time, Russell Investments managing director Jodie Hampshire highlighted that with most Australians relying on a modest government pension, tools like GoalTracker are essential for ensuring individuals can define and work towards their desired retirement lifestyle.

Members using GoalTracker can specify their retirement lifestyle preferences, from modest to aspirational. This includes choices related to travel destinations, types of cars, shopping venues, and dining out frequency.

GoalTracker then calculates the required retirement income for that lifestyle. Subsequently, it establishes an appropriate asset allocation and investment strategy based on the specified income needs.

In a related development, Elevate Super, which launched in 2020 with a sustainable investment focus targeted at millennials, will transition to Russell Investments Master Trust sub-plan, iQ Super. Notably, Elevate Super's fee structure had faced scrutiny in the past, drawing attention to its sustainability in a competitive landscape.

Russell Investments previously declined to comment on the transfer of Elevate Super to iQ Super.

Read more: GoalTrackerRussell InvestmentsiQ SuperElevate SuperAustraliaSuperannuationNationwide SuperResource SuperMaster TrustTim FurlanJodie Hampshire
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Colonial First State chalks up strong super returns
Retail super funds plan to merge
Mercer appoints first Wealth Pacific chief
Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving
Nuveen appoints head of consultant relations, APAC
AMP's largest super option yields 9.1% return
Advisers' experience stands at 14.5 years
KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms
FRAA provides roadmap for improved super regulation by APRA
Australian ETF industry crosses $150bn milestone

Editor's Choice

New product lead at Equip Super

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:39PM
Equip Super has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of a highly experienced product lead.

NGS ahead of schedule on net zero strategy

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:34PM
NGS Super is making faster-than-expected progress towards its goal of achieving a carbon neutral portfolio by 2030.

VFMC chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The chair of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation will retire at the end of the month, with an interim replacement appointed.

Russell Investments reports super returns up to 13.5%

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Russell Investments GoalTracker, the MySuper default option for iQ Super, Nationwide Super and Resource Super members, has posted returns up to 13.5%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.