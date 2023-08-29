Newspaper icon
Russell adds to sustainable managed portfolios

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 AUG 2023   12:42PM

Russell Investments extended its sustainable managed portfolio range, adding three new options for investors.

​The additions are the conservative, diversified 50 and high-growth products.

"Demand for sustainable investment solutions continues to grow among advisers and their clients. By broadening the investment options available through our Sustainable Managed Portfolios, Russell Investments is catering to those investors and advisers who wish to invest according to their values," Russell head of adviser and intermediary solutions in Australia Neil Rogan said.

The new options give retail and wholesale investors access to some leading investment managers and strategies seeking a positive sustainable outcome, he added.

Russell's sustainable managed portfolios target lower carbon emissions and enhanced ESG outcomes compared to the relevant benchmark. The portfolios comprise listed securities, managed funds and exchange-traded funds with the aim of meeting both investment and sustainability objectives.

The fund manager launched the range in May last year, following investor demand for more ESG options.

"After another few years of devastating bushfires and floods, many Australians are eager to leave a positive impact on the environment in any way they can, and this includes how and where they invest," Rogan said at the time.

Russell's GoalTracker, the MySuper default option for iQ Super, Nationwide Super and Resource Super members, has posted returns up to 13.5% in the 2023 financial year.

Russell Investments
