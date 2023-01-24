Rowe joins Kofkin Bond & Co

Former Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is now chair of the firm's advisory board.

Rowe has been working with the company for several months now, with Kofkin Bond & Co making the announcement late last week.

"As Kofkin Bond & Co continually expands as a multi-faceted and diverse financial services and consulting company, having someone of Matthew's caliber to help 'steer the ship' will be integral to our growth," the company said.

Rowe was chief executive and managing director of Countplus for five years to February 2022. His departure from the role was sudden, coming just three months after having been reappointed. Of note, during his time in the role, he oversaw the acquisition of Count Financial from Commonwealth Bank.

Rowe has also previously served as chair of the Financial Planning Association of Australia, and of its Future2 Foundation, and was appointed a director of the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority. He has also sat on the Financial Planning Standards Board for four years.

He also has close to two decades' experience as a financial adviser, running his own practice, Hood Sweeney.