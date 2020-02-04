NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Financial Planning
Robo-advice to be worth US$1.4 trillion
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   11:26AM

The value of robo-advice will surpass the US$1.4 trillion mark in 2020, according to new research.

LearnBonds.com is predicting robo-advice will become worth US$1.4 trillion globally, jumping by 47% year on year.

By 2023, it predicts assets managed by robo-advice services will represent US$2.5 trillion.

"The robo-advisory market grew out of the 2008 financial crisis as small investors looked for wealth managers who charged lower fees, at a time of historic low interest rates on savings," the LearnBonds.com analysis said.

"US startups Betterment and Wealthfront were among the first to step into this gap a decade ago. They offer algorithm-driven financial planning services with little to no human supervision."

In 2017, assets under management in the robo-advice sector amounted to US$240 billion globally, according to the Statista Robo-advisers Market Outlook.

By 2019, the AUM value had jumped to $980.5 billion, according to Statista.

LearnBonds.com predicts the number of users will reach 147 million by 2023.

"In 2017, there were 13.1 million users with assets managed by robo-advisers. This number has jumped five times to 70.5 million this year, demonstrating 54% year-on-year growth," it said.

"The statistics indicate that the number of investors using robo-adviser financial planning services will hit 147 million by 2023, eleven times more than the 2017 figures."

However, these numbers don't necessarily mean much for Australia.

About 75% of the global robo market is concentrated in the US. The US market alone is expected to be worth US$1 trillion this year.

China is the second largest market (US$300 billion estimated AUM), followed by the UK (US$24 billion AUM) and Germany (US$13 million AUM).

Read more: StatistaWealthfront
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IMF Bentham eyes potential Facebook, Cambridge Analytica goldmine
Robo-adviser crashes during Wall Street selloff
Big tech leads fintech optimism
Even the wealthy are turning to robo-advice
Don't rage against the machine
Go-it-alone investment culture taking hold in Europe
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PHILANTHROPY AUSTRALIA INC
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rY3YDg4O