Robo-advice to be worth US$1.4 trillion

The value of robo-advice will surpass the US$1.4 trillion mark in 2020, according to new research.

LearnBonds.com is predicting robo-advice will become worth US$1.4 trillion globally, jumping by 47% year on year.

By 2023, it predicts assets managed by robo-advice services will represent US$2.5 trillion.

"The robo-advisory market grew out of the 2008 financial crisis as small investors looked for wealth managers who charged lower fees, at a time of historic low interest rates on savings," the LearnBonds.com analysis said.

"US startups Betterment and Wealthfront were among the first to step into this gap a decade ago. They offer algorithm-driven financial planning services with little to no human supervision."

In 2017, assets under management in the robo-advice sector amounted to US$240 billion globally, according to the Statista Robo-advisers Market Outlook.

By 2019, the AUM value had jumped to $980.5 billion, according to Statista.

LearnBonds.com predicts the number of users will reach 147 million by 2023.

"In 2017, there were 13.1 million users with assets managed by robo-advisers. This number has jumped five times to 70.5 million this year, demonstrating 54% year-on-year growth," it said.

"The statistics indicate that the number of investors using robo-adviser financial planning services will hit 147 million by 2023, eleven times more than the 2017 figures."

However, these numbers don't necessarily mean much for Australia.

About 75% of the global robo market is concentrated in the US. The US market alone is expected to be worth US$1 trillion this year.

China is the second largest market (US$300 billion estimated AUM), followed by the UK (US$24 billion AUM) and Germany (US$13 million AUM).