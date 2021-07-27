Robo advice potential skyrockets

The Australian robo advice industry has doubled its potential market size over the last two years, new research shows.

Rainmaker Information data shows the robo advice industry could reach $60 billion, up from $30 billion estimated in 2018.

The data is based off the US robo advice market which currently oversees $825 billion in funds under advice and has 14 million clients across 21 robo advice providers.

There are currently eight providers in Australia with only Stockspot and InvestSmart publicly reporting on their funds under advice. Still, Rainmaker believes FUA could be in the billions.

"Robo advice is becoming an increasingly attractive proposition in Australia as it is a very cost-effective way for retail investors to obtain limited financial advice and be connected with packaged investment solutions," Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

"The financial adviser sector shake-out that has happened over the past few years, where the number of advisers has dropped from 28,000 two-and-a-half years ago to 19,000 now, means that digitally delivered robo advice could rapidly become incredibly important for millions of Australian consumers."

In Australia, robo advisers on average offer seven investment solutions however, Stockspot offers the most with 13 investment solutions.

Around 70% of the options are diversified and are often made up of ETFs, with the most common being iShares, Vanguard and BetaShares.

Rainmaker believes the attractiveness of robo advice is the average fees of just 0.3% p.a., based on a $10,000 investment. When combined with the embedded investment fees of the underlying ETFs, total fees are likely to be around 0.4% to 0.5% p.a.

These fees are slightly more than the fees charged by US robo advisers but equates to about half the total fees charged by the average super fund in Australia, Rainmaker said.