Financial Planning

Rival bidder seeks to acquire Diverger

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:28PM

A rival bidder is looking to displace Count's acquisition of Diverger, offering to pay nearly 24% more than what is currently on the table.

COG Financial Services (COG) made a non-binding indicative proposal to acquire Diverger, lobbing $1.4083 for all the 37,674,103 Diverger shares on issue.

This dwarfs Count's offer of $1.14 per share, which Diverger in late September flagged that it would accept. Diverger's major shareholder HUB24 also gave the green light for the takeover.

The indicative proposal implies a $56 million equity value for Diverger and represents a 32% premium to the current share price of $1.07 per share. COG is offering to pay $27 million as a cash component, 83% more than Count's offer.

COG, which runs asset-finance broking, novated leasing, and funds management services, believes that there are "many revenue and expense synergies and growth opportunities" between the two ASX-listed companies.

"Diverger shareholders will gain shares in an entity with over $300 million market capitalisation, with an increased ability to support further expansion in financial planning, accounting and other aggregation," COG said.

COG added that the proposal sets a "base for further acquisitions within our combined areas of operation and the opportunity to cross sell asset finance, novated leasing and insurance broking".

COG anticipates commencing the due diligence process immediately and entering a scheme implementation deed before November 1.

In response, Diverger said it is working through COG's proposal and has not made any recommendations yet. It does not consider the new proposal "superior" to Count's offer of $45.3 million.

"Shareholders should note that the COG proposal is non-binding and there is no assurance that it will proceed in accordance with its terms or at all. Shareholders are urged not to take any action in response to the COG proposal," Diverger said.

While COG made the proposal on October 13, Diverger did not announce it until today, when it was forced to confirm it after it was leaked in the AFR.

Read more: DivergerCountCOG Financial Services
VIEW COMMENTS

