Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results

Financial advice practices specialising in risk insurance are gaining higher price multiples on clients and are selling for up to $1.5 million as demand rises and supply drops.

Radar Results' latest insights show price multiples on risk insurance clients are traditionally 2.2x annualised renewable commission and as high as 2.7x depending on the average client age.

Buyers mostly favour businesses that are between 35-55 years old with annual recurring revenue around $500,000 to $700,000, it said.

The younger the risk clients, the higher the multiple paid by buyers, it found.

Radar Results said firms in this bracket have a purchase price between $1.35 million and $1.5 million, based on the current price multiples of 3x and on the annual recurring revenue of $500,000.

"Some buyers are now asking for much higher levels of annual fees, as much as $3 million per year," it explained.

"These risk books are harder to get but not impossible, as smaller companies are merging with larger ones. Price multiples on risk-insurance books are expected to increase from here, insulated from stock market falls."

It further predicted price multiples for accounting practices will also rise in the next several years and explained the traditional size sought-after by accounting firms has fees of around $1 to $2 million per year.

"Recently, clients at Radar Results have been asking for larger accounting practices, as big as $5 million," it said.

Such practices are typically located in major cities and sell for around $8 to $10 million, using standardised earnings before interest and taxes of $2 million.

Radar Results said accounting fees can include self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) admin fees, these annual administration fees may be between $3000 to $4000 per SMSF account, including the auditing and tax returns.

"The selling price for these administration fees would be more than double the standard accounting fees," it said.

"I can see that buying SMSF administration fees will cost more because the revenue is stable, and they are very hard to find."