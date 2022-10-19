Revolution AM adds to board

Revolution AM adds to boardBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022 12:47PM
Vicki Hartley and Bill Entwistle have been appointed as non-executive directors to the board of Revolution Asset Management.
With a career spanning over 30 years in financial service, Hartley was most recently chief financial officer at Lendi. She has also held senior executive roles at Australian Credit and Finance, Click Loans, and Challenger.
An experienced board member, Hartley has spent time in executive director, non-executive director and advisory roles for over 15 years. She is currently chair of Dress for Success Sydney, an organisation helping to empower women to achieve economic independence.
Meanwhile, Entwistle has held several senior management roles, such as managing director, relationship management and strategy at Ares Management Corporation.
Prior to his nearly 10 years with Ares, Entwistle held senior management roles with Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Chase Manhattan Bank, and was chief investment officer at Absolute Capital.
Revolution AM chief investment officer Bob Sahota said he is delighted to welcome the pair to the board.
"They are well-respected leaders who bring extensive experience and track records across various leadership roles in asset management, financial markets and regulation," Sahota said.
"I look forward to Vicki and Bill's valuable contribution and different perspectives that they will bring to the board and executive team to drive the future strategy."
