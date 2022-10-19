Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Revolution AM adds to board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 OCT 2022   12:47PM

Vicki Hartley and Bill Entwistle have been appointed as non-executive directors to the board of Revolution Asset Management.

With a career spanning over 30 years in financial service, Hartley was most recently chief financial officer at Lendi. She has also held senior executive roles at Australian Credit and Finance, Click Loans, and Challenger.

An experienced board member, Hartley has spent time in executive director, non-executive director and advisory roles for over 15 years. She is currently chair of Dress for Success Sydney, an organisation helping to empower women to achieve economic independence.

Meanwhile, Entwistle has held several senior management roles, such as managing director, relationship management and strategy at Ares Management Corporation.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Prior to his nearly 10 years with Ares, Entwistle held senior management roles with Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Chase Manhattan Bank, and was chief investment officer at Absolute Capital.

Revolution AM chief investment officer Bob Sahota said he is delighted to welcome the pair to the board.

"They are well-respected leaders who bring extensive experience and track records across various leadership roles in asset management, financial markets and regulation," Sahota said.

"I look forward to Vicki and Bill's valuable contribution and different perspectives that they will bring to the board and executive team to drive the future strategy."

Read more: Bill EntwistleVicki HartleyRevolution Asset ManagementRevolution AMBob Sahota
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Revolution hires to investment team
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
Revolution Asset Management launches second fund
Industry fund awards mandates
Industry fund awards $100m mandate
Fidante signs US alternatives manager
Channel Capital signs on new partnership
Sahota's fund makes first close
Investors sharpen watch on RMBS
Private debt attractive for instos: Sahota

Editor's Choice

Australian Ethical FUM dips ahead of merger

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical has seen a slight drop in its funds under management, including a final institutional redemption, and provided an update on its merger with Christian Super.

Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

ANDREW MCKEAN
In Perpetual's first quarter business update, it said that progress has been made across the key conditions to the Pendal Group takeover, including client consents and regulatory approvals.

Abrdn launches active sustainable Asian ETF

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The global manager has launched a sustainable ETF, the first of what it calls a series of sustainable actively managed ESG offerings.

Aqualand, Qualitas launch $600m luxury project

CHLOE WALKER
In what's said to be one of the largest loans of its kind in Australia, the $600 million funding package will be used to complete the construction of a commercial development project in North Sydney.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.