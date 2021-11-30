Review of ASIC kicks off

The review of ASIC's effectiveness is open and accepting submissions.

The Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) was established in response to recommendations 6.13 and 6.14 of the Royal Commission.

It is tasked with reviewing and reporting on the effectiveness and capability of ASIC and APRA.

However, the first stage of the review will focus exclusively on ASIC, assessing the regulator's strategic prioritisation, planning and decision-making, surveillance function and licensing function.

It will include an examination of how ASIC uses data and technology in each of these areas.

The FRAA conducts its review against a statement of expectations from the federal government and, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, it also operates against a backdrop of "the need for ASIC to continue supporting Australia's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The FRAA will provide its report to the government by the end of July 2022.

Interested parties will have until 28 January 2022 to get their submissions in.

"The Financial Services Royal Commission highlighted that while both APRA and ASIC were already subject to a range of external assessment, review and oversight mechanisms, the regulators' effectiveness in delivering on their mandates was not subject to consistent and independent expert reviews over time," the consultation paper clarified.

"The FRAA's statutory mandate requires it to assess and report on the effectiveness and capability of ASIC and APRA on a biennial basis, with reports to be delivered to the minister and subsequently tabled in parliament."