Superannuation
Retirement no longer back of mind: Equip

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 25 NOV 2022   12:17PM

Australians are beginning to invest more in their super and well ahead of their retirement, according to an Equipsuper survey.

Equipsuper surveyed more than 2000 Australians and found 46% of have made voluntary contributions to top up their super over their working life, with around two-thirds making their first voluntary contribution before turning 40.

The fund reasoned that after Covid, with inflation becoming front of mind for many and increasing global economic uncertainty, Australians have reassessed the importance of super in safeguarding their future.

Evidently, 39% of Australians consider their super more important now than prior to the pandemic, with around a third saying they think about their retirement plans more often.

Equipsuper chief executive Scott Cameron said: "Australians are seeking stability for their future, including their retirement plans, even if they're many years away."

"It's fantastic to see more and more Australians taking an interest in their financial future and taking action to boost their superannuation early on in their working life. It's easy to dismiss retirement planning as something to consider after other major life milestones, but the reality is retirement planning should begin early in your career and be revisited throughout your life."

Cameron added that the fund is committed to giving its members the knowledge and tools to prepare them for the future, including personalised advice.

RetirementEquipsuperVoluntary contributionScott CameronCost-of-living
VIEW COMMENTS

