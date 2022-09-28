Retirement fears on the rise: AMP

A growing portion of working Australians are worried that they won't have enough savings for retirement, according to AMP's Financial Wellness report.

Data from more than 2000 respondents found that concerns about retirement have escalated, with those worried they won't have enough to retire increasing to three in five Australians (up from two in five in 2020).

Over the same two-year period, the number of people who believe they'll need to work longer has risen by more than 10%, while one in five don't believe they'll achieve their desired standard of living in retirement.

Employees also expect to retire with $200,000 less than what they think they need, the report said.

The data shows women are significantly more anxious about retirement, with 70% having saying they don't think they'll have enough to retire, compared to 56% of men.

Almost half of women (45%) and half of the general population aged 50-59 are concerned about how higher costs will affect their retirement lifestyle.

"The research shows that millions of Australians are fearful they will not have enough savings for their retirement," AMP general manager retirement solutions Ben Hillier said.

"Heightened by increasing cost of living pressures, this fear of running out stems from a basic lack of understanding- an awareness gap- of their finances and the retirement system."

Hillier said that as a result, many Australians are under-spending in retirement, passing away with as much as 90% of super savings untouched.

However, the number of people starting to think about their retirement plans has doubled from two years ago. Those who have no specific retirement goal has dropped from nearly 60% to just around 40%. The key goals identified include paying off the mortgage and saving more super.

"While it's encouraging that more Australian workers are now thinking about their retirement plans...this still only represents a third of the population," Hillier said.

"Our collective challenge is to increase this number, but critically, also turn thoughts into actions."

The good news is that information and support is readily available, and simple steps can help Australians feel more comfortable and confident about retirement, he said.

"And with the government's Retirement Income Covenant, the superannuation industry is more focused than ever on helping members retire well through better products and services," Hillier said.

"The Quality of Advice Review should also lead to more affordable and accessible financial advice."