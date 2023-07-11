Newspaper icon
Retirees to own 55% of all super come 2032: Rainmaker

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 11 JUL 2023   12:20PM

Within the decade, retirees will own more than half of all superannuation funds under management (FUM), Rainmaker Information forecasts.

Last year, super fund members aged 65 or older owned 40% of Australia's $3.3 trillion in superannuation assets.

If trends - namely that retirees own already own about half the assets held by many super funds - continue, within a decade this ratio will climb to 55%, on its way to 70% or more by 2042.

The FUM ratio for APRA-regulated funds is 26% or about $1.8 trillion by 2032. Currently, they own about $625 billion.

"If superannuation savings double to almost $7 trillion within 10 years, APRA-regulated funds themselves could hold $1.8 trillion in retiree assets - triple the current amount," Rainmaker said.

What's more, across all superannuation, $4 trillion is likely to be owned by retirees.

"These figures have huge implications for how this money is invested," Rainmaker warned.

Reflecting fund consolidation, the 10 biggest super funds already control half of all the retirement assets in APRA-regulated funds.

In 2022, the 10 largest funds were AustralianSuper, Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Aware Super, Public Sector Superannuation (PSS), UniSuper, CFS FirstChoice, BT Super, Hostplus, MLC Super, and Military Super.

AustralianSuper's projected retiree FUM share for 2032 is 33%, while ART sits at 31%, Aware Super at 60%, PSS at 37%, Hostplus at 20% and UniSuper at 44%.

Retail funds CFS FirstChoice, BT Super and MLC Super are predicted to represent 60%, 35%, and 23% of retiree FUM respectively.

"The key point here is that the 26% retiree FUM ratio for APRA-regulated funds is up more than one-third from the 2015 ratio of 19%," Rainmaker said.

"Because of the established trend that shows NFP super funds to be increasingly dominating the superannuation sector, this necessarily means these funds will also dominate retirement superannuation."

By implication, this will see the retail superannuation segment, long used to controlling this lucrative market, reduced to playing just a minor role in this massive market, Rainmaker said.

