Retail the next frontier for private markets: Preqin

According to the Preqin Future of Alternatives in 2027 report, fund managers are pivoting to retail investors as institutional fundraising slows.

The report said that private capital fund managers have long tried to tap into the retail market, having recognised the potential of a fresh source of capital. However, the scarcity of regulatory approved products has impeded retail participation.

Nevertheless, as the industry innovates and the regulatory environment evolves, Preqin expects growing retail investor interest in private investments - especially among high-net-worth investors. This segment's importance is accentuated by the fact that a higher proportion of institutional investors are approaching their current target allocations to alternative assets and may be forced to revise their targets based on market conditions.

Preqin chief executive Christoph Knaack said: "Private markets have been in a super cycle over the past decade. Due to lower risk-adjusted returns in most traditional public asset classes, investors have had to look further afield to find alternative sources of return."

"However, the deterioration of the macroeconomic climate over the past year, from rising inflation and interest rates to geopolitical threats, means investors are now operating in a more challenging environment. Against this backdrop, we expect to see more sustained growth in the asset classes which have historically performed well in more volatile markets, and which are able to provide inflation protection, such as infrastructure, natural resources, and private debt."

He added that continued demand for these assets, coupled with a growth of retail investor interest in building allocations to alternatives, will drive private capital assets under management (AUM) to new heights over the next five years.

Preqin currently forecasts that global private capital markets will reach $18 trillion in size by 2027. While the portion of retail investor involvement in that likely remains in the low single digits, the capital market company expects it to increase significantly.

Further, the report argued that retail investors remain under allocated to private investments despite the addressable market rapidly expanding.

"A lack of transparency in, and knowledge of, private markets has often held some investors back," the report said.

"The risks associated with investing in private markets may be less well understood by retail investors."

Meanwhile, specific to Australia, Preqin insights state that from a fundraising perspective the domestic market has always been known as a tough nut to crack. A perceived home bias from investors and the dominant role of investment consultants in the market enough to turn some international general partners away.

Even so, the steady growth from the superannuation industry will provide a growing base of capital for fundraisers to target, the company contended.

"Australia is renowned for having a large and sophisticated institutional investor base, owing to its burgeoning super industry," Preqin said.

"In addition, Australia's demographics should ensure that inflows exceed outflows for some time yet, meaning that the future growth of assets within the system appears assured."

Solid domestic returns have traditionally helped keep allocations onshore Preqin explained.

"Australian assets have performed well over the past couple of decades, and this has limited the need for investors to look further afield," it said.

"Although the Australian private capital market remains comparatively small, with A$90 billion AUM as of June 2021, it has provided investors with attractive risk adjusted returns. On a risk adjusted basis, this compares favourably with North America, Europe, and Asia."

Still, allocations have been shifting offshore for some time and a strong home bias is no longer assured.

"This is not necessarily due to a shift in investment preferences, but more out of necessity," Preqin said.

"Australian asset allocators have been managing an ever-growing pool of assets, which have arguably begun to exceed the capacity of the domestic investment market to absorb it."

Consequently, the allocation that super funds have to international public market equity increased from 18.6% in December 2013 to 29.8% in December 2021 per APRA data.

While this is substantial, Preqin's view is that this is only the first stage of investment into international markets. It proposes that as investment teams become more familiar with new markets, the sophistication of allocations will grow which will in turn give teams the confidence to allocate more comprehensively into private equity and private capital funds.

Notably, on average, Australian super funds have targeted private equity allocations of 6.5% which is below the global average of 7.9%.

Delving deeper on big super's asset allocation plans, Preqin upended that government reforms have caused a significant shift in investor behaviour.

Citing the introduction of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reforms, Preqin theorised that a smaller number of larger schemes with more bargaining power will enhance the bargaining power of limited partners and put more pressure on general partners to lower fees if they are to secure commitments.

Although the YFYS reforms also have the potential to inadvertently create perverse incentives that may have untinted consequences for asset allocation, the company said.

Preqin explained: "The implementation of the YFYS reforms have encouraged a higher level of scrutiny on the level of underlying fees that super funds are paying to investment managers. While this is no doubt a positive development, it can lead to pressure to reduce fees regardless of the potential of those managers to generate outsized performance."

"In turn this may limit the scope for the deployment of capital into private capital as well as reducing the opportunity set of general partners that are willing to market to superannuation schemes.

"The unlisted benchmarks used for real estate and infrastructure investments are considered more difficult to out-perform. In turn, this may limit the incentive to allocate to these asset classes on the margin compared to other asset classes."

Preqin expects that the private capital allocations of super schemes will continue to increase as an overall percentage of their total portfolios, albeit at a slower rate than the pace of the global alternatives industry.

"Asset allocators see the asset class as an attractive option, which helps mitigate the risk that the overall portfolio performance will fall foul of the benchmark," Preqin stated.