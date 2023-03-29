Retail super fund pulls the plug

Following a series of successor fund transfers, the Aracon Superannuation Fund is set to be wound up.

Spread across four divisions - ARA Retirement Fund, Xplore Super and Pension, Oracle Superannuation Plan, and Elevate Super - Aracon Super holds $590 million in assets for over 3000 members.

Though last year, FairVine Super, a smaller fifth division of Aracon Super, shut due to significant sustainability issues that jeopardised members' best interests.

It's understood that the fund had just 197 members and $7.6 million in funds under management (FUM) when it closed on 31 May 2022.

After the closure of FairVine, promotors of three advised offers in the fund, which represented most of its assets, requested member transfers to alternative funds, discontinuing their support for Aracon.

Consequently, the trustee decided to transfer all remaining Aracon Super divisions to other funds by June 30.

During the Annual Member Meeting, Aracon executive general manager David Warren explained that Aracon's limited distribution and growth was expected to have detrimental impacts on members, whereas transferring to other funds is anticipated to maintain or even enhance member outcomes.

Following the decision to transfer Aracon Super Fund's divisions, the Oracle Superannuation Plan moved to HUB24 Super in October 2022, and the ARA Retirement Fund was transferred in December 2022.

Xplore Super and Pension, is also slated to join HUB24, and Elevate Super will now transfer to Russell Investments' Master Trust sub-plan iQ Super.

Elevate Super was launched in January 2020, marketed to millennials with a focus on sustainable investing. However, Rainmaker Information analysis of its product fees and total expense ratio revealed that it was above benchmark for a personal product.

At the time, Rainmaker said: "Elevate needs to raise FUM and revenue very quickly to survive a competitive landscape. With the regulator's [APRA's] rhetoric focusing on less funds in the marketplace rather than more funds, it is a brave time to launch a new personal product."

Russell Investments declined to comment on the transfer of Elevate Super to iQ Super.