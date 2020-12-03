Retail default fund tops performance table

A retail MySuper fund delivered the best returns in the three years to October, the latest Rainmaker league table shows, but on an aggregate industry superannuation funds outranked peers.

Australian Ethical Super's balanced accumulation fund (6.7% p.a.) was the best performer out of a list of 40 products, followed by UniSuper's personal balanced fund (6.4% p.a.).

The rest of the top 10 performers, in the three years to October, included AustralianSuper (6% p.a.), Cbus (5.6% p.a.), Aware Super (5.6% p.a.), Virgin Money's LifeStage Tracker 1979-1983 (5.6% p.a.), Media Super (5.3% p.a.) and VicSuper's FutureSaver (5.3% p.a.).

At the bottom was Zurich SP - Zurich Managed Growth EF (1.2% p.a.), Essential Super Personal - Lifestage 1980-84 (1.9% p.a.), FirstChoice WPS - FirstChoice Wholesale Diversified (3.3% p.a.), AvSuper - Growth (MySuper) (3.7% p.a.) and AMP's MySuper 1980 (3.8% p.a.).

On a year-on-year basis, Essential Super and Zurich delivered the worst returns out of the pool of -8.7% p.a. and -5.9% p.a. respectively.

For Australian equity options for the three-year period, Suncorp Brighter Super's Hyperion Australian Growth Companies was at the top (16.3% p.a.).

For global equities, Colonial First State's Global Technology & Communications Option (19.5% p.a.) was the best performer.

Prime Super's property option delivered the best returns at 7.7% p.a. for the asset class.

UniSuper's Global Environmental Opportunities (14% p.a.) and its Sustainable High Growth (9.6% p.a.) led the way for ESG investing.