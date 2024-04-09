Rest teams up with Fidelity to launch new fund

Rest has announced it is further diversifying its industrial property and impact investment allocations by signing on as a cornerstone investor in Fidelity International's Fidelity Real Estate Logistics Climate Impact Fund (LOGICs).

The LOGICs fund will focus on acquiring logistics properties across core Western European markets and redeveloping them into high-quality assets that can be operated at net-zero carbon. Through the installation of solar panels, they will also be able to generate renewable energy.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said LOGICs stood out due to how it invests and said it was a great opportunity to make the most of market conditions.

"Rest is pleased to join Fidelity to launch the LOGICs fund as its cornerstone investor. We believe its focus on climate impact offers a fantastic opportunity to benefit Rest's approximately two million members, including the more than a million who are younger than 30 and will retire into a post-2050 net-zero world," Lill said.

"With logistics properties trading at attractive rates and demand for energy efficient facilities growing, we believe the LOGICs fund will drive rental yields and property values that should translate into strong financial returns while helping to speed up the path to a carbon neutral economy."

The LOGICs fund will focus on energy efficient assets in key markets including France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The investment also brings Rest closer to its target of achieving a 1% allocation to impact investments across its total portfolio by 2026.

Decarbonising operations was becoming a priority for businesses, and this is expected to continue, said Lill.

"Around 40% of total global carbon emissions come from real estate. With 85% of Europe's buildings over 20 years old, improving them provides a valuable solution to growing demand from businesses looking to move quickly towards net zero operations," Lill said.

"Business demand for high quality logistics facilities is expected to grow as we continue to see the property sector respond to global decarbonisation priorities and other worldwide economic and geopolitical factors."

Lill added that other drivers of demand included the re-onshoring of supply chains and the continued expansion of e-commerce retail.

Rest's impact investments include unlisted infrastructure-focused Palisade Impact Fund, specialist private equity firm ARCHIMED, agriculture-centered Cibus II Fund and an international listed equities mandate with global investment manager Ninety One.