Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Rest teams up with Fidelity to launch new fund

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 APR 2024   11:24AM

Rest has announced it is further diversifying its industrial property and impact investment allocations by signing on as a cornerstone investor in Fidelity International's Fidelity Real Estate Logistics Climate Impact Fund (LOGICs).

The LOGICs fund will focus on acquiring logistics properties across core Western European markets and redeveloping them into high-quality assets that can be operated at net-zero carbon. Through the installation of solar panels, they will also be able to generate renewable energy.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said LOGICs stood out due to how it invests and said it was a great opportunity to make the most of market conditions.

"Rest is pleased to join Fidelity to launch the LOGICs fund as its cornerstone investor. We believe its focus on climate impact offers a fantastic opportunity to benefit Rest's approximately two million members, including the more than a million who are younger than 30 and will retire into a post-2050 net-zero world," Lill said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"With logistics properties trading at attractive rates and demand for energy efficient facilities growing, we believe the LOGICs fund will drive rental yields and property values that should translate into strong financial returns while helping to speed up the path to a carbon neutral economy."

The LOGICs fund will focus on energy efficient assets in key markets including France, Germany, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

The investment also brings Rest closer to its target of achieving a 1% allocation to impact investments across its total portfolio by 2026.

Decarbonising operations was becoming a priority for businesses, and this is expected to continue, said Lill.

"Around 40% of total global carbon emissions come from real estate. With 85% of Europe's buildings over 20 years old, improving them provides a valuable solution to growing demand from businesses looking to move quickly towards net zero operations," Lill said.

"Business demand for high quality logistics facilities is expected to grow as we continue to see the property sector respond to global decarbonisation priorities and other worldwide economic and geopolitical factors."

Lill added that other drivers of demand included the re-onshoring of supply chains and the continued expansion of e-commerce retail.

Rest's impact investments include unlisted infrastructure-focused Palisade Impact Fund, specialist private equity firm ARCHIMED, agriculture-centered Cibus II Fund and an international listed equities mandate with global investment manager Ninety One.

Read more: RestAndrew LillFidelity InternationalCibus II FundFidelity Real Estate Logistics Climate Impact Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Female fund managers boast 1.2% alpha
Rest appoints general manager, product
Fidelity launches global bond fund
Rest faces class action over IP premiums
Rest invests in agriculture fund
Fidelity retirement specialist exits
Fidelity International chief exits
TelstraSuper looks to Rest for portfolio manager
Objective of super bill lands in parliament
Rest names internal global equities lead

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach