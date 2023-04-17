Newspaper icon
Rest signs mandate with Palisade Impact Fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 17 APR 2023   12:06PM

It marks the super fund's first impact investment and signals plans to continue growing the allocation.

Rest explained the addition of Palisade Impact is aligned with targets to achieve a 1% allocation to impact investments by 2026. It added the milestone is the first step towards that ambition.

"Impact investing is a key element of Rest's responsible investment approach and ambition to help members grow their super while contributing to a more sustainable future," said Rest deputy chief investment officer Simon Esposito.

"Significant investment is required to address the scale of climate change and energy transition and the road to net zero creates investment opportunities."

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Australian-based Palisade Impact said it focuses on assets that target and contribute to practical solutions, social disadvantage and climate change.

It achieves this by investing in next generation infrastructure and businesses providing essential services, it said.

"At Palisade Impact we believe that impact investment delivers value, and we look forward to delivering a strong return coupled with a strong environmental and social impact for Rest's members," chief executive Steve Gross said.

"I've known the team at Rest for a long time and it's an honour to be working with them again."

The Palisade Impact Fund supports the development and expansion of assets across three key streams: organic waste to energy conversion, resource efficiency, as well as digital connectivity and equity.

"Palisade Impact's investments are likely to play an important role in Australia's economy in the future," said Esposito.

Esposito explained the nature and opportunity set of infrastructure assets is changing rapidly with significant disruption to legacy assets through technology developments, decarbonisation and greater consideration of social impacts.

"As a result, it's important for Rest to have exposure to the next generation of infrastructure assets that have the potential to deliver strong member returns over the medium to longer term," he said.

"We'll continue to seek quality impact investments opportunities that enhance the financial interests of our members."

