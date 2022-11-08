Rest extends custody mandate with State Street

Following a review, State Street will continue to provide custodial services for the next three years.

The mandate includes back office and custody services, accounting, unit pricing, performance, and analytics. As well as, tax and regulatory reporting, and loan servicing.

State Street has served as the fund's custodian since 2011.

In February last year, the relationship was expanded when Rest engaged State Street company Charles River Development Investment Management Solution (IMS), to consolidate its front and middle office operations for managing asset allocation, global equities, fixed income, FX, and futures.

State Street head of Australia Tim Helyar said Rest has again recognised its global expertise, scale, and breadth of services.

"As well as the value of our 11-year relationship, we are delighted to renew our partnership with Rest in an extremely important part of their business," he commented.

Helyar added the acknowledgment from a leading Australian superannuation fund is a testament to State Street's commitment to the country's superannuation market.

"We are proud to support Rest as they continue to grow their portfolio complexity and size," he said.

Rest chief financial officer Kulwant Singh-Pangly added the renewed strategic relationship helps its 1.9 million members achieve their best possible retirement outcome.

"We are especially pleased to expand and strengthen our longstanding agreement with State Street, who provide us with critical support to our front, middle and back offices, supporting us in the pursuit of our investment objectives for all our members," he concluded.

The news follows that of State Street being appointed custodian for Australian Retirement Trust, replacing Northern Trust.