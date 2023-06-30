Rest bolsters impact portfolio with private equity investment

In a strategic push to meet its impact investment objectives, Rest has acquired a stake in European private equity firm ARCHIMED.

The investment is part of a broader initiative to fulfill the superannuation fund's target allocation (1%) to impact investments in its total portfolio by 2026.

Rest private equity program leader Marina Pasika said the investment is a testament to the fund's long-term investment strategy.

"Our investment in ARCHIMED aims, first and foremost, to help our 1.9 million members to grow their retirement savings with strong, long-term investment returns - but it also contributes to a better future," she said.

"Rest's investment approach always prioritises investment returns to members. Growing our allocation to investments that generate strong financial returns alongside measurable social or environmental benefits is a key element of our approach to responsible investment."

ARCHIMED invests exclusively in the healthcare industries, with a focus on enhancing sustainable development and improving global health and economic conditions. However, the private equity firm avoids "higher-risk" areas of healthcare, like drug development.

"The companies that ARCHIMED invests in are highly scalable, international, and have a strong scientific component," a Rest spokesperson said.

Rest's stake in ARCHIMED aligns with its previous investment in the Palisade Impact Fund, reflective of the fund's growing exposure to impact investments.

On the Palisade Impact Fund investment, a Rest spokesperson said it's a reflection of the fund's commitment to opportunities that not only yield strong financial returns but also measurable social and or environmental benefits.