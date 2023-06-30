Newspaper icon
Rest bolsters impact portfolio with private equity investment

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 30 JUN 2023   12:49PM

In a strategic push to meet its impact investment objectives, Rest has acquired a stake in European private equity firm ARCHIMED.

The investment is part of a broader initiative to fulfill the superannuation fund's target allocation (1%) to impact investments in its total portfolio by 2026.

Rest private equity program leader Marina Pasika said the investment is a testament to the fund's long-term investment strategy.

"Our investment in ARCHIMED aims, first and foremost, to help our 1.9 million members to grow their retirement savings with strong, long-term investment returns - but it also contributes to a better future," she said.

"Rest's investment approach always prioritises investment returns to members. Growing our allocation to investments that generate strong financial returns alongside measurable social or environmental benefits is a key element of our approach to responsible investment."

ARCHIMED invests exclusively in the healthcare industries, with a focus on enhancing sustainable development and improving global health and economic conditions. However, the private equity firm avoids "higher-risk" areas of healthcare, like drug development.

"The companies that ARCHIMED invests in are highly scalable, international, and have a strong scientific component," a Rest spokesperson said.

Rest's stake in ARCHIMED aligns with its previous investment in the Palisade Impact Fund, reflective of the fund's growing exposure to impact investments.

On the Palisade Impact Fund investment, a Rest spokesperson said it's a reflection of the fund's commitment to opportunities that not only yield strong financial returns but also measurable social and or environmental benefits.

RIAA chief executive to exit

ROSE MARY PETRASS  |   12:30PM
After serving as chief executive of the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) for more than 10 years, Simon O'Connor is leaving at the end of this year.

Nuveen, Commonwealth Private partner to launch REIT

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:58AM
The Nuveen Global Cities Real Estate Fund is the asset managers' first locally domiciled unit trust for Australian private wealth clients.

E&P appoints new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
E&P Financial Group named a new chief executive as the incumbent announces his resignation after four years at the helm.

