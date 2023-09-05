Rest awards mandate to specialist fund manager

Rest has granted an investment mandate to renewable fund manager Octopus Australia, seeking to bolster long-term returns for its 1.9 million members.

The $75 billion industry fund's investment coincides with Octopus closing its second fundraising round for the Octopus Australia Sustainable Investments Fund (OASIS), which offers local and international institutional investors exposure to Australia's renewable energy transition.

Following the closure of its second fundraising round, Octopus Australia now manages $1 billion in operational and construction assets, as well as $4.2 billion in development projects, and $1.3 billion under exclusivity.

Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said: "OASIS is expected to enhance our members' long-term financial interests and help shape Australia's energy transition through a pipeline of solar, wind and storage infrastructure projects."

"This investment will also contribute to Rest's objective to achieve a net zero carbon footprint for the fund by 2050 and is a welcome continuation of our plan to increase our allocation to climate-related solutions. As a long-term supporter of Australian infrastructure assets, particularly in the renewable energy sector, I'm pleased our members will benefit from additional investments in this area."

In conjunction with Rest's mandate, cornerstone investors Hostplus, the CEFC, and Sky Renewables have also increased their commitments to OASIS with an additional $200 million investment. The funding brings Octopus' total capital raised across its renewables platform to $550 million just shy of a year since its inception.

Octopus Australia managing director Sam Reynolds commented: "We're thrilled that Rest has placed its trust in Octopus Australia to support the energy transition on behalf of its members, generating both renewable energy and financial returns."

"We're equally delighted to have secured the ongoing support of our existing cornerstone investors, who have been valuable partners in the fund's success to date. We now look forward to both deploying commitments into essential projects across Australia, while also turning our attention to another raise towards the end of 2023."

The Australian energy market is making strides in its transition to a sustainable, renewable-led future, with institutional investors being key drivers of this change, he added.

In recent developments, Octopus has obtained the rights to develop the Hay Plains wind farm in NSW. This acquisition adds to its existing wind energy assets in Queensland with the Dulacca Wind Farm and the Victorian Giffard Wind Farm.