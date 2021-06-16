Rest appoints head of operations

Industry superannuation fund Rest has hired AMP Capital's former head of global client services and enablement to lead its operations function.

As head of operations Corrine Henville will oversee the provision of services to Rest members and the management of key organisational partnerships.

Henville spent over seven years at AMP Capital and in her most recent role led the Australian retail, institutional and international institutional serving teams and sales support functions.

She was previously acting head of retail business and strategic account manager for advice and platforms.

Henville joined AMP Capital from Colonial First State where she worked in executive management roles across client operations and corporate superannuation administration and wealth administration.

She also held roles at CFS in leadership development and change management.

"It's imperative that we navigate complex environmental factors and operational requirements to continuously improve the services we provide to members," Rest group executive, product & operations Brendan Daly said.

"Corrine brings both a breadth and depth of experience to this new role, as well as particularly strong client and team focus. She is welcome addition to the deep talent pool we have at Rest."

Henville will commence the role this month and will be based in the Sydney office, reporting to general manager, administration solutions and governance David Madden.

The appointment comes after Rest hired former AustralianSuper business solutions manager Jessica Empson to the newly created role of national manager, business solutions.

In addition, Hostplus Victoria state manager Jane Sheridan joined the fund as southern regional manager.

Lastly, Bart Healy was promoted from a Queensland-based senior relationship manager to the northern regional manager.

The three roles report to Rest general manager for workplace superannuation Richard Millington.