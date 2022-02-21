Resolution Capital to list active ETF

From tomorrow, a new active ETF from Resolution Capital will represent the only actively managed portfolio of global listed property securities available on the ASX.

The Resolution Capital Global Property Securities Fund ETF (ASX: RCAP) will list on the ASX tomorrow, providing access to the firm's flagship fund of the same name.

Since its 2008 inception, the fund has achieved a net return of 10.3% to 31 December 2021. The aim of the fund is to achieve an annual total return in excess of that of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Invest (AUD Hedged) (Net TRI) after fees on a rolling three-year basis.

Holdings include Prologis, Invitation Homes and the Essex Property Trust.

Commenting on why the strategy is being made available via an active ETF, Resolution Capital chief investment officer Andrew Parsons said: "The ETMF structure provides a convenient and accessible way for a broad set of investors, including mums and dads and other individuals, to gain exposure to a select portfolio of some of the world's best real estate platforms with the ease of being able to buy and sell units on the ASX."

"Under the wrapper of RCAP and through the fund's investments in select listed global REITs, we provide underlying exposure to what we believe to be some of the world's best institutional grade real estate assets, which most individuals would not be able to access directly."

Those underlying investments include a diverse range of property sectors such as logistics, data centres, life science research and medical facilities, as well as apartment buildings.

Upon listing, RCAP will be the only actively managed portfolio of its kind available on the bourse.