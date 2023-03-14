Newspaper icon
Residential mortgages will defy headwinds: Study

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAR 2023   12:16PM

The residential mortgage sector will withstand the current headwinds driven by rapidly rising interest rates and cost of living pressures, a new study finds.

According to Foresight Analytics, there are three key factors that will mitigate the risks facing private debt investors that specifically hold parcels of debt in residential mortgages.

While arrears undoubtedly will increase over the foreseeable future, the sector's starting position is strong enough to weather the broader risks, Foresight's new whitepaper Australian private debt market review reads.

The first mitigant is that arrears that are 90-plus days overdue for non-banks tracked at 37 basis points as at November 2022 - the lowest level in 15 years.

Secondly, Foresight found that non-banks have "extremely low exposure to fixed-rate loans". These will, however, be a concern for the wider mortgage industry in 2023 as a significant number of borrowers come off the low fixed-rate loans that were available during the record low-interest-rate environment in 2021.

Finally, Foresight highlights that the portion of high loan-to-value balances of 80% and above have decreased for non-bank lenders since the Global Financial Crisis.

Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"In July 2008, it tracked as high as 13% and 34%, respectively, of total current balances. Now it just represents 2% and 11%, respectively, as of November 2022, a level considerably lower than the banking (ADI) sector. And we note most loans of LTV >80% would be subject to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI)," the whitepaper reads.

Agreeing with S&P's March research note, Foresight believes that despite the difficult times ahead for some borrowers, Australia will be underpinned by strong employment conditions and that lenders with proactively work with affected borrowers to minimise any dislocation in mortgage markets and systemic risk.

Foresight calculates that investor exposed to mortgage/residential private debt can earn as much as 6.6% per annum. Commercial real estate debt can earn 8.2% p.a. while mid-market private debt yields 11.1% p.a.

Read more: Foresight Analytics
