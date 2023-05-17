Newspaper icon
Economics

Reserve Bank is done at 3.85%: CBA

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023   12:33PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has admitted more interest rate rises might be on the horizon depending on how the economy and inflation track, but CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman believes an increase next month is unlikely.

In the minutes from its May meeting, the RBA reaffirmed the board's determination to do "what is required" to bring inflation back to target.

"Members also agreed that further increases in interest rates may still be required, but that this would depend on how the economy and inflation evolve," it said.

The admission has caused further speculation on what might happen next month or in the months to follow, however Felsman told Financial Standard the Commonwealth Bank's view is that the RBA is done at 3.85%.

"Our central scenario is that we think that the Reserve Bank has peaked with its cash rate for now," he said.

"Of course, there are near-term risks, that there could mean another rate hike, the RBA is particularly concerned about weak productivity."

Wage data also plays a role, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released today showing the seasonally adjusted Wage Price Index (WPI) rose 0.8% in March quarter 2023, and 3.7% annually.

ABS acting head of prices statistics Leigh Merrington said the results reflect low unemployment, a tight labour market and high inflation.

"Wage outcomes over the March quarter 2023 saw a continued lift in the share of jobs receiving wage rises of between 4 and 6%, which is the highest share since 2009. The share of jobs with a wage rise of 2% or less has fallen from over 50% in mid-2021 to less than 20%," he commented.

Felsman added, Australian salaries also increased at around half the pace of consumer prices in the March quarter.

"Suggesting that the economy will avoid a wage-price spiral, bolstering CBA Group economists' view for a rate pause in June following an extended period of aggressive policy tightening by the RBA, he commented.

That said, the upcoming Fair Work Commission decision on the national minimum wage will be critical for the outlook for wages growth along with inflation and the monetary policy outlook in the second half of this year, he added.

The onerous data isn't the only cause for concern.

"We have seen money markets repricing somewhat they are pricing at about a 58% chance of an interest rate increase by August. So much will depend on what happens with the next iteration of inflation data," Felsman said.

The consumer price index (CPI), due to be released at the end of July, will also hold weight in determining the RBAs decision.

"We still see a strong labour market in particular, and wages growth is nearer 4%, then those inflationary pressures will build, and the reserve bank may have to lift interest rates," Feslman commented.

Felsman added there are still moving parts to consider.

"Clearly, if you look at the services side of the economy at the moment, that's still buoyant. Inflation was very evident in the March quarter and continues to be evident," he said.

He added population growth is also particularly strong and rental lifts in the housing market as well as borrowing costs continue to contribute to cost of living pressures for households.

"Certainly, the minutes would suggest that the Reserve Bank policymakers think that interest rates may still be required to be lifted, that much will depend on how the economy and inflation data evolve over time. So, at this point, we're sticking with our call," he said.

