Reporting season may prove dramatic: UBS

Ongoing rate hikes will add a little drama to this year's reporting season; however, experts say things might be looking up for active stock pickers.

UBS explained this is due to markets exiting the macro-driven stage of the market cycle and transitioning to an earnings delivery phase.

"Unlike last year, where moves in bond yields dictated clear price divergences between industry groups, sector rotation this year is likely to be far more nuanced," said UBS equity strategist Richard Schellbach.

"This means that the company-specific news that emerges though a results period becomes more valuable than ever."

The investment giant said it predicts 2023 is likely to be a far more fruitful year, however with acknowledged that only 10% of companies having reported so far, it's wary of drawing broad conclusions.

"That said, we have seen a (very slight) skew towards beats versus misses," said Schellbach.

In its reporting season review 2023, UBS said stocks where its analysts see consensus earnings risk to the upside, and which show relative value or recent share price underperformance amongst financial services included Challenger -6.6%, Netwealth Group Limited -6.7%, and Medibank Private -15.9%.

On the other hand, stocks, where analysts see consensus earnings risk to the downside, are Insurance Australia Group -4.2%, AMP 7.1%, Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) -23.0% and QBE Insurance 4.0%.

"Over the next week, another 30% of companies are due to report, and thus a more fully formed picture will begin to emerge," explained Schellbach.

He added early signs of a slowdown in earnings momentum line up with UBS readings on the almost completed US results season where the ratio of Q4 beats neared a post Global Financial Crisis (GFC) low.

"Extra focus will likely be on companies that provide insights into the rapidly evolving Aussie consumer and or housing dynamic," he explained.

Schellbach concluded that the ASX200 is already up 6% year to date (YTD) at a forward price to earnings of 14.9x vs long-run avg. 14.5x.

"Equities look fully valued in light of an increasingly challenging outlook for the domestic economy, and an earnings cycle that may have already reached its high point," it said.

"Reflecting this, our sector preferences are skewed towards quality yield and non-cyclical growth."