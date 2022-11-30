Religious carve outs for faith-based super funds are dead

The carve out from the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test for faith-based funds has been axed by the government, despite it being an election policy.

In December 2021, the government said it would adjust the performance test to account for the religious affiliation of a super fund when applying the annual performance test. This means that if faith-based products were to fail the original performance test, APRA would assess the product against a supplementary performance test that implements alternative indices.

Though this policy was highly controversial, the Coalition said it would establish a precedent whereby investment performance is no longer the sole benchmark and purpose of super.

"It will open the floodgates to every tangential idea being a justification for super funds to perform poorly," the Coalition said.

Further, it argued that faith-based carve outs undermine the YFYS reforms, which were carefully devised to ensure super funds invest members savings according to the best financial interest duty.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones told Financial Standard: "We remain committed to providing Australians of faith the opportunity to invest their super in accordance with their religious beliefs."

A submission by Industry Super Australia (ISA) said that the performance test should be applied consistently to all super products covered by the legislation.

"It's not clear why it's necessary to introduce a differential test which undermines the intention of the performance test regime by permitting a class of super products to underperform compared with the rest of the market," ISA said.

"The regulations don't provide sufficient protections for members of funds with faith-based products that are eligible for the supplementary test."

Speaking to Financial Standard, Senator Andrew Bragg said that the 'faith-based' carve out was a ridiculous proposal from the government.

"Introducing supplementary performance tests for MySuper products, goes against the purpose of these tests, to indiscriminately assess the investment performance of default super products," he said.

"Jones' attempted carve out would have opened the floodgates to further supplementary performance tests, to the detriment of product holders. Given that Labor has adopted these amendments, the faith-based carve out is dead, but never should have been proposed in the first place."

Bragg added that the amendments the opposition recommended and introduced will ensure that all MySuper products are held to the same performance standard.

"The purpose of the performance test is to ensure that all MySuper products make investment decisions in the best financial interest of members, irrespective of a product's investment strategy, or affiliation," he said.

Meanwhile, having spoken to Financial Standard, a few months ago, Crescent Wealth country head of investments and strategy Mas Harris argued choice products regulations must take into account that somebody made a conscious choice to join a fund.

"Just because a fund is a little bit more expensive doesn't necessarily mean it's not acting in the best interests of a member. It's not just us, there are plenty of funds out there that have expenses tied in a certain way, but members completely agree with it, that's what they want, so it's in their interest financially or otherwise."

Yesterday, Crescent Wealth was found to have misreported indirect costs, thereby breaching regulatory standards. Consequently, its trustee, Equity Trustees, is conducting a review to protect members' best financial interests.