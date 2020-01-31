NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Regulators should face consequences for non-compliance: FSC
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   12:47PM

The Financial Services Council is calling for ASIC and APRA to face consequences for failing to cooperate with one another.

In a submission to Treasury on exposure draft legislation for the Financial Regulator Reform (No.2) bill, the FSC said it generally supported the bill in its intention to compel ASIC and APRA to cooperate with one another in overseeing the financial services industry given the recently enhanced Memorandum of Understanding between the two regulators.

However the council also pointed to a number of areas where the bill could be improved, recommending it become mandatory for ASIC and APRA to collaborate on information, documentation and data requests and collection where reasonably practicable.

Additionally, the FSC said the regulators should be required to seek the same information from industry participants in the same format and with common definitions.

The FSC also wants to see ASIC and APRA face consequences should they fail to cooperate with one another.

The Council commented that the legislation establishing the Financial Regulator Oversight Authority - set to be consulted on and introduced by June 30 - should be "sufficiently robust so that where a regulator breaches its statutory obligations in relation to information, there are real consequences of such actions".

"We will provide comments on this aspect when the consultation draft is made available," the FSC said in its submission.

The FSC also recommended the oversight authority commences operations at the same time the bill commences, given it will oversee compliance with the new obligations under the bill.

Read more: FSCAPRAASICFinancial Services CouncilFinancial Regulator Oversight AuthorityFinancial Regulator ReformTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC increases levy costs
SMSF data misleading: BGL
ASIC claims to support robo-advice
FSC, super sector steps up for bushfire affected
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
ASIC bans former Charter, NAB adviser
Future of life insurance in doubt: APRA
Government opens BEAR extension consultation
Your Super, Your Choice debate heats up
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ARaJpO1G