Regulation, funding inhibits digital advice: Report

Several key risks are inhibiting digital advice providers from operating with confidence, a new report finds, one of which is the red tape that is preventing them from moving successfully forward.

AMP's Digital financial advice market scan, together with the help of KPMG, canvassed 16 providers and found that robo-advisers want more clarity and guidance from the regulator so that they can provide personal advice with confidence.

Robo-advisers are well aware of the risks of "treading into personal advice territory, particularly after the High Court ruling in the Westpac case on general advice".

While the Quality of Advice Review is expected to solve the issue of blurred regulatory lines and lack of certainty, the report said, providers will still need to carefully design advice offerings and pricing arrangements to operate within the proposed good advice regime.

This includes acting in members' best interests, delivering member outcomes, treating members fairly and reasonably (including with regard to fees and charges) and supported by good decision-making frameworks, good governance and monitoring and oversight programs.

Another is security risk encompassing privacy, cyber security, data loss and data breaches whereby one in two robo-advisers state this as one of their top priorities.

Funding is an issue for many of these start-ups. Some providers are seeking a compelling commercial case which would allow them to customise and scale to meet the needs of enterprises.

"In some cases, capital funding will be critical to continue to operate. The need to invest to address the behind-the-scenes complexity of financial advice and system integration is not insignificant. Enterprises and investors will need patience as these models are introduced and tested, and the return on investment (ROI) takes longer than traditional transformation and investment models," the report said.

AMP director of advice Matt Lawler said: "We often see digital advice versus face-to-face advice as binary. In reality, clients are likely to move in and out of different forms of advice over time.

"Practices have the same issues with cost to serve of financial advice as large institutions and superannuation funds, so supporting all players to provide a service that 'nurtures" clients along the advice spectrum is core to how we think about solutions in this space."

Currently, less than half of financial advisers (44%) offer a hybrid or flexible implementation model, and there is opportunity for advisers to leverage technology to generate better outcomes for customers across engagement and implementation.

"Understanding the full spectrum of financial advice that clients are looking for and how face-to-face and digital advice interplays is critical. As is the support of fintechs seeking to solve these problems for the advice industry to provide simple and scalable solutions. I'm encouraged with the quality of the providers working to simplify the advice process for more Australians."