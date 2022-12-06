Regional commercial real estate to run hot: REIA

Regional commercial real estate is at the top of the list for key investment opportunities in 2023, according to the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA)'s inaugural State of the Industry Report.

The report, which was conducted alongside commercial property management software provider Re-Leased, examined five key structural considerations for the operating environment of the commercial practitioner, including: regional migration, sustainability, monetary policy and construction costs, supply and automation, and technology.

Off the back of these findings, REIA found that regional commercial investments are likely to lead the sector in 2023, followed by industrial property offered with full automation and logistics solutions, energy efficiency innovations, future proofed buildings, and energy efficient 'green' buildings.

Revived office opportunities, undersupply to drive industrial rental growth, future development sites, in-house automation solutions for occupiers, and in-house automation solutions providing new value points for investors are also among the opportunities.

"For commercial property investors, there is certainly opportunity to capitalise on these changing population trends and small business activity in regional areas, notwithstanding the current interest rate environment," REIA president Hayden Groves said.

"Australia's regional areas, which are primed for growth in demand for commercial property, after years of investors focusing on capital cities."

In particular, the report emphasised a "hive of activity" in regional Queensland.

"Queensland by far has the largest proportion of small businesses in regional areas of their state, partly due to the size and popularity of the Sunshine and Gold Coasts but would also be reflective of just how many people have moved here and started new businesses," the report said.

"This means that for commercial property owners, regional Queensland is going to remain very important and provide a lot of opportunity for growth."

Groves added that, despite a mixed bag of economic headwinds, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is forecasting Australia to outperform many other advanced economies, predicting GDP to grow around 2.5%.

"On the one hand, you have energy prices which will have a major impact on outgoings; but on the other hand, you have an economy performing relatively well and migration programs expanding," Groves said.

"Energy prices are set to increase by around 56% as international migration resumes for the second year at significant scale, with an anticipated 235,000 people set to call Australia home next financial year.

"All of these changing factors offer a unique set of opportunities and challenges in the run in to 2023 for the commercial real estate sector be it practitioners, investors or occupiers."