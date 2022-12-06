Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Regional commercial real estate to run hot: REIA

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 6 DEC 2022   12:14PM

Regional commercial real estate is at the top of the list for key investment opportunities in 2023, according to the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA)'s inaugural State of the Industry Report.

The report, which was conducted alongside commercial property management software provider Re-Leased, examined five key structural considerations for the operating environment of the commercial practitioner, including: regional migration, sustainability, monetary policy and construction costs, supply and automation, and technology.

Off the back of these findings, REIA found that regional commercial investments are likely to lead the sector in 2023, followed by industrial property offered with full automation and logistics solutions, energy efficiency innovations, future proofed buildings, and energy efficient 'green' buildings.

Revived office opportunities, undersupply to drive industrial rental growth, future development sites, in-house automation solutions for occupiers, and in-house automation solutions providing new value points for investors are also among the opportunities.

"For commercial property investors, there is certainly opportunity to capitalise on these changing population trends and small business activity in regional areas, notwithstanding the current interest rate environment," REIA president Hayden Groves said.

"Australia's regional areas, which are primed for growth in demand for commercial property, after years of investors focusing on capital cities."

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

In particular, the report emphasised a "hive of activity" in regional Queensland.

"Queensland by far has the largest proportion of small businesses in regional areas of their state, partly due to the size and popularity of the Sunshine and Gold Coasts but would also be reflective of just how many people have moved here and started new businesses," the report said.

"This means that for commercial property owners, regional Queensland is going to remain very important and provide a lot of opportunity for growth."

Groves added that, despite a mixed bag of economic headwinds, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is forecasting Australia to outperform many other advanced economies, predicting GDP to grow around 2.5%.

"On the one hand, you have energy prices which will have a major impact on outgoings; but on the other hand, you have an economy performing relatively well and migration programs expanding," Groves said.

"Energy prices are set to increase by around 56% as international migration resumes for the second year at significant scale, with an anticipated 235,000 people set to call Australia home next financial year.

"All of these changing factors offer a unique set of opportunities and challenges in the run in to 2023 for the commercial real estate sector be it practitioners, investors or occupiers."

Read more: Real Estate Institute of AustraliaHayden Groves
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
Land tax, not stamp duty: Report
Negative gearing reforms not a panacea: Poll
Treat real estate agents like advisers: REIA
Estate agents to become RG146 certified

Editor's Choice

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:55AM
ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Magellan FUM back at $50bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.