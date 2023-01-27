Regal reports FUM loss

Regal reports FUM lossBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023 12:33PM
During the December 2022 quarter, funds under management (FUM) for Regal Partners fell from $5.4 billion to $5.1 billion.
Net inflows of $200 million were driven chiefly by the Regal Investment Fund, which raised over $90 million through a wholesale placement and unit purchase plan
On a positive note, following the launch and first deployment of capital within its private credit strategy, Regal has secured a binding commitment from a prominent Australian family office to invest $200 million (with an option to invest a further $100 million) in the Regal Private Credit Opportunities Fund.
According to the fund, this injection of capital will significantly accelerate the FUM and growth profile of the strategy.
The initial drawdown is expected to occur in 1Q 2023.
As for performance fees, Regal said it will recognise about $14 million in pre-tax revenue for the six months to December 31, 2022.
It previously announced earnings of $22.7 million for the six months to June 30 2022 on a pro forma normalised basis when adjusted for the impact of the merger between Regal Funds and VGI Partners in June last year.
