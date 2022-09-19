Regal Partners secures $420m mandate

Regal Partners secures $420m mandateBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 19 SEP 2022 12:22PM
Read more: Regal Partners, Regal Australian Long Short Equity Strategy, Brendan O'Connor, Jovita Khilnani, Phil King, Regal Funds Management
Regal Partners' funds management arm secured an institutional mandate of more than $420 million for its Australian Long Short Equity Strategy.
The mandate was awarded by "a large domestic superannuation fund" and follows an extensive investment and operational due diligence process, with an investment date of September 16.
A statement explained that the Regal Australian Long Short Equity Strategy is an active extension that aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index over a rolling five-year period, net of fees.
Since its 2009 inception, the fund has delivered an annualised return of 14.26% per annum, outperforming the S&P/ASX 300 by 5.94% per annum net of fees.
The strategy is led by Regal Funds Management chief investment officer Phil King and Australian equity portfolio manager Jovita Khilnani.
Regal Partners chief executive Brendan O'Connor said the firm is delighted with the award of such a significant mandate.
"It represents a strong independent endorsement of Regal's investment and risk management capabilities, in addition to the institutional-grade operating infrastructure that Regal employs across all its long, short equity strategies," he explained.
The statement concluded Regal Partners funds under management (FUM) end of August sat at $5.0 billion, up from $4.7 billion end of June.
It advised the mandate was not included in the August FUM number and will be incorporated in the next quarterly FUM update in mid-October
On the continued growth in FUM, O'Connor added: "We're pleased to see continued fundraising momentum across the group, supported by increasing investor appetite for alternative investment strategies and the capability of our diversified and scalable corporate platform."
