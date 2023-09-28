Newspaper icon
Regal dumps bid for Pacific Current Group

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 SEP 2023   12:50PM

Months on from submitting its bid to acquire Pacific Current Group, Regal Partners has withdrawn, saying it's been "consistently disappointed" in dealing with the fund manager.

In March, Regal partnered with River Capital to put forth a non-binding indicative offer (NBIO) to acquire all shares in Pacific Current Group; together, the two already hold 31%. The proposal was confirmed on July 26, with Regal chief executive and managing director Brendan O'Connor saying he believed a deal "would create meaningful long-term value for both shareholders and clients."

Today, Regal has withdrawn its proposal, saying that it has only received "limited and high-level due diligence information from Pacific Current", adding it has been "consistently disappointed with the engagement by the Pacific Current board."

While Regal's view of Pacific Current's value remains unchanged and it still believes the acquisition would provide strategic benefits to both entities, it said it has little confidence in the process being run. Regal said this is based on the way in which a reaffirmed proposal, issued this month, has been received.

"For these reasons alone, Regal has formally withdrawn its NBIO to acquire Pacific Current," it said.

"Regal's growth-focused strategy remains unchanged with multiple organic and inorganic opportunities to execute on its ambition to be a leading provider of alternative investment strategies. Regal will continue to assess these opportunities prudently as and when they arise."

Around the same time Regal's attempts at acquisition were confirmed, GQG Partners also announced its intention to bid for PAC. To date, no offer has been made.

Pacific Current Group, Regal Partners, Brendan O'Connor, River Capital
