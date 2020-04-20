NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:42PM

Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.

The fund has posted 23.1% in net annualised returns since its inception about 16 years ago. But performance has struggled during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Atlantic Absolute Return fund has now lost 70.3% of its assets since the start of the calendar year, after accounting for its March and February performance.

"Portfolio performance for the Atlantic Absolute Return Fund has undoubtedly been challenging this month," Regal said in an investment update sent on Friday afternoon.

"While we had been wary of the growing infection rates of the COVID-19 virus internationally, we underestimated the speed and scale in which the pandemic would ultimately take hold and the subsequent impact this would have on asset prices globally.

"As a result, the portfolio entered March with an elevated level of net exposure to the underlying market and a continued tilt on the long side to a number of smaller and mid-cap companies that have been significant contributors to the fund's 82% performance in 2019."

Regal said it has since repositioned these exposures, but its initial positioning going into March impacted the short-term performance.

It said it shorts positions in the education, financial and consumer discretionary names made a positive contribution to the portfolio but were not enough to offset the long holdings' large declines during the month.

"However, we do feel the longer term track record of the business, strength of investment team and current opportunity set will serve to provide investors well over the longer term. The broader Regal business remains in excellent shape and the team remain highly motivated to earn strong returns on your and our capital over the years ahead," Regal said.

It also provided performance figures for two funds up until April 16. The Regal Australian long/short equity fund has risen 11.8% while the Regal Australian small companies fund has risen 20.2%.

"While two weeks of performance certainly doesn't provide any guide to future expected returns, we do hope investors can take some comfort that our returns in April have started to rebound, as indicated by the MTD performance as at 16 April in our daily priced funds: Regal Australian L/S Equity Fund: +11.8% and Regal Australian Small Companies Fund: +20.2%."

The Atlantic fund has reported and recovered from periods of steep underperformance in the past. In 2008, its returns for the year were -68.21% followed by +191.66% the next year. In 2016, it reported -44.53% followed by +72% the next year.

Read more: Regal Funds Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regal fund hands back external money
Pendal family office lead moves to boutique
Regal appoints global distribution lead
Regal teams up for new fund
Boutique fund manager launches LIT
Powerwrap makes a move on IPO
Pinnacle partners with former Blue Sky executives
Top staff at Regal get equity
Former Arnhem partners join boutiques
Global WTW executive joins TCorp
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something E4enmPL7