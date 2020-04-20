Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%

Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.

The fund has posted 23.1% in net annualised returns since its inception about 16 years ago. But performance has struggled during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Atlantic Absolute Return fund has now lost 70.3% of its assets since the start of the calendar year, after accounting for its March and February performance.

"Portfolio performance for the Atlantic Absolute Return Fund has undoubtedly been challenging this month," Regal said in an investment update sent on Friday afternoon.

"While we had been wary of the growing infection rates of the COVID-19 virus internationally, we underestimated the speed and scale in which the pandemic would ultimately take hold and the subsequent impact this would have on asset prices globally.

"As a result, the portfolio entered March with an elevated level of net exposure to the underlying market and a continued tilt on the long side to a number of smaller and mid-cap companies that have been significant contributors to the fund's 82% performance in 2019."

Regal said it has since repositioned these exposures, but its initial positioning going into March impacted the short-term performance.

It said it shorts positions in the education, financial and consumer discretionary names made a positive contribution to the portfolio but were not enough to offset the long holdings' large declines during the month.

"However, we do feel the longer term track record of the business, strength of investment team and current opportunity set will serve to provide investors well over the longer term. The broader Regal business remains in excellent shape and the team remain highly motivated to earn strong returns on your and our capital over the years ahead," Regal said.

It also provided performance figures for two funds up until April 16. The Regal Australian long/short equity fund has risen 11.8% while the Regal Australian small companies fund has risen 20.2%.

"While two weeks of performance certainly doesn't provide any guide to future expected returns, we do hope investors can take some comfort that our returns in April have started to rebound, as indicated by the MTD performance as at 16 April in our daily priced funds: Regal Australian L/S Equity Fund: +11.8% and Regal Australian Small Companies Fund: +20.2%."

The Atlantic fund has reported and recovered from periods of steep underperformance in the past. In 2008, its returns for the year were -68.21% followed by +191.66% the next year. In 2016, it reported -44.53% followed by +72% the next year.